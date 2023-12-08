Winners of 2023 St. Louis ORBIE Awards Announced By St.LouisCIO

Executives from WWT, Clayco, Inc., Hussmann, Rawlings Sporting Goods, REJIS & Mercy Recognized for their Achievements

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St.LouisCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. St.LouisCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the St. Louis ORBIE Awards at The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel.

"Every organization is technology-dependent, but strong leadership is the X-factor that can evolve IT into a strategic differentiator," said Jim Cavellier, St.LouisCIO Chair. "The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers – CIOs who understand the challenges of technology leadership."

The 2023 St. Louis ORBIE Award winners are:

Scott Richert, CIO, Mercy received the Leadership ORBIE.

Kevin Dana , VP Information Security & Technology, WWT received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $15 billion + multinational operations.

Todd Finders, CIO, Clayco, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

Erin Williams, VP IT & CIO, Hussmann received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

, VP IT & CIO, Hussmann received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Mark Haubein, VP IT, Rawlings Sporting Goods received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $200 million annual revenue.

Eric Gorham, CIO, REJIS received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $200 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The St. Louis ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Scott Richert, CIO, Mercy, who was interviewed by Jerry Fox, SVP & Chief Information and Digital Officer, BJC Healthcare. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Greater St. Louis organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 St. Louis ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, Kanini, Leigh Consulting, Lumen & Technology Partners

Gold sponsors: Fortinet, Globant & Trinetix

Silver sponsors: BMC Software, CDW, Cloudflare, Fujitsu, Okta, Palo Alto Networks & Tata Consultancy Services

Bronze sponsors: Ahead, Between Pixels, Diacto, Juniper Networks, Maryville Consulting Group, MCA Connect & Microsoft, Slalom, Tanium & XTIVIA

Media partner: St. Louis Business Journal

About St.LouisCIO

St.LouisCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Greater St. Louis chief information officers. St.LouisCIO is one of 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

St.LouisCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through St.LouisCIO: http://www.stlouiscio.org/

Stay connected with St.LouisCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/StLouisCIO

