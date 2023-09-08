Winners of 2023 Toronto ORBIE Awards Announced by InspireTORONTO

Executives from Choral Systems, Bank of Montreal Financial Group, Canadian Tire Corporation, Definity Financial Corporation, Questrade Financial Group, & CarltonOne Engagement Recognized for their Achievements

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InspireTORONTO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. InspireTORONTO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Leadership, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, and Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Toronto ORBIE Awards at the Westin Harbour Castle.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards, build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Brian Shield, Inspire Leadership Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 Toronto ORBIE Award winners are:

Jean-Michel ArHs, Co- Founder & CEO, Choral Systems received the Leadership ORBIE.

Victor Tung, EVP, US CTO & COO, CIOO for BMO Capital Markets, Bank of Montreal Financial Group received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Rex Lee , CIO & CTO, Canadian Tire Corporation received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $13 billion annual revenue.

, CIO & CTO, Canadian Tire Corporation received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Tatjana Lalkovic , SVP & CTO, Definity Financial Corporation received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

, SVP & CTO, Definity Financial Corporation received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Christine Day , CIO & CTO, Questrade Financial Group received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

, CIO & CTO, Questrade Financial Group received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Sam Henechowicz, CTO, CarltonOne Engagement received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in North America. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Toronto ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Jean-Michel ArHs, Co-Founder & CEO, Choral Systems, who was interviewed by Frank Bell, Founder, Inspire Leadership Network. Over 200 guests attended, representing leading Toronto organizations and their technology partners.

