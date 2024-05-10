Winners of 2024 Alabama ORBIE Awards Announced By AlabamaCIO

Executives from Encompass Health, O'Neal Industries, McWane, Inc., Southern Veterinary Partners, Milo's Tea Company, Inc., & Southern Research recognized for their Achievements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlabamaCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. AlabamaCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Alabama ORBIE Awards at Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Jamey Taylor, AlabamaCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Alabama ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Alabama's economy."

The 2024 Alabama ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Rusty Yeager, SVP, Chief Information Officer and Head of Design and Construction, Encompass Health received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Kevin Ray, Dir. IT, O'Neal Industries received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Lynn Lovelady, VP & CIO, McWane, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.7 billion annual revenue.

›› April Sargent, Dir. IT, Southern Veterinary Partners received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Brandon Waters, Dir. IT, Milo's Tea Company, Inc. (fmr) received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Jason Johnson, CIO, Southern Research received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $150 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Alabama ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Rusty Yeager, SVP, Chief Information Officer and Head of Design and Construction, Encompass Health was interviewed by Ellen Holladay, SVP & CIO, Motion Industries (ret). Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Alabama organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Alabama ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud, Innova Solutions, SoftServe & Verinext

›› Gold sponsors: Layer 3 Communications

›› Silver sponsors: Cloudflare, E.A.G. Business Holdings, Inc, Hitachi Vantara LLC, inSpring Careers & TEKsystems

›› Bronze sponsors: Agilysys, Between Pixels, C Spire Business, Edge Solutions, InfoCenter, ITAC Solutions, Nile Secure, SecurIT360, ServiceNow, Sparkhound Inc., Snowflake, T-Mobile for Business, Uniti Fiber & Unosquare

›› Media partner: Birmingham Business Journal

›› About AlabamaCIO

AlabamaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Alabama chief information officers. AlabamaCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

AlabamaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

