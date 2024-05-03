Winners of 2024 Arizona ORBIE Awards Announced By ArizonaCIO

Executives from onsemi, US Foods, Chandler Unified School District, Vixxo Corporation, Vantage West Credit Union & PetSmart Recognized for their Achievements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArizonaCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. ArizonaCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Arizona ORBIE Awards at The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Steve Reese, ArizonaCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Arizona ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Arizona's economy."

The 2024 Arizona ORBIE Award winners are:

Mike Goodwin, SVP of IT & CIO (fmr), PetSmart received the Leadership ORBIE.

Neeraj Vijay , SVP & CIO, onsemi received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

Paul Schwartz, SVP Enterprise Platforms & Technology, US Foods received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Colleen Flannery, CTO, Chandler Unified School District received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Jim McCarthy, COO, Vixxo Corporation received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $250 million annual revenue.

Rob Hoyle, CIO, Vantage West Credit Union received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $250 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Arizona ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Mike Goodwin, SVP of IT & CIO, PetSmart, was interviewed by Ed Dzadovsky, EVP & CTO, Circle K. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Arizona organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Arizona ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Allata, Google Cloud, Snowflake & Insight

Gold sponsors: Box, Cox Business, Fortinet, GMI & Vaco

Silver sponsors: Ahead, CDW, Cloudflare, Deloitte, Dynatrace, Palo Alto Networks, PWC & Tata Consultancy Services

Bronze sponsors: Accenture, Between Pixels, Capgemini, Comcast Business, HCL Tech, Slalom, Staffing Science, The Intersect Group & Vital

Media partner: Phoenix Business Journal

National Partner: Year Up

About ArizonaCIO

ArizonaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Arizona chief information officers. ArizonaCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

ArizonaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

