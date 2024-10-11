Winners of 2024 BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By BayAreaCIO

Executives from Palo Alto Networks, Sophos, El Camino Health, Alameda Health System, AC Transit & 6sense of recognized for their Achievements

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayAreaCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. BayAreaCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards at San Jose Marriott.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Jyothi Gorti, BayAreaCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. BayAreaCIO ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming the Bay Area's economy."

The 2024 BayAreaCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Lucius DiPhillips, Global CIO, Airbnb received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Meerah Rajavel, CIO, Palo Alto Networks received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Tony Young, EVP & CIO, Sophos received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Deborah Muro, CIO, El Camino Health received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

›› Mark Amey, CIO, Alameda Health System received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $600 million annual revenue.

›› Ahsan Baig, CIO & CTO, AC Transit received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

›› Bryan Wise, CIO, 6sense received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Lucius DiPhillips, Global CIO, Airbnb. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Bay Area organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud, Okta, Milestone Technologies, Slalom & Snowflake

›› Gold sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet, Workato & Zensar

›› Silver sponsors: Ahead, Asana, Grazitti Interactive, HCLTech, Hexaware, Palo Alto Networks, SGIC Cloud Tech, Tanium & Tata Consultancy Services

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Cisco, Clever Devices, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Jade Global, NCR Voyix, Opsera, Oracle, Productiv, Salesforce, Service Now, Trace3

›› Media partner: San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal

›› National partner: Year Up United

›› About BayAreaCIO

BayAreaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Bay Area chief information officers. BayAreaCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

BayAreaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

›› Achieve your leadership potential through BayAreaCIO: https://orbie.org/bayarea/2024

›› Stay connected with BayAreaCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bayareacio

