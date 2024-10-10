Winners of 2024 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By BayAreaCISO

Executives from Intel, Equinix, Genesys, Blue Shield of California, Chime, Guardant Health & Flock Safety Recognized for their Achievements.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayAreaCISO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. BayAreaCISO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards at San Jose Marriott.

"There is no textbook for how to be a great CISO. Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen is through secure collaboration with peers confronting similar challenges," said Eddie Borrero, BayAreaCISO Chair. "That's why the BayAreaCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful–they inspire, connect, and recognize CISOs for our leadership and the value we create for Bay Area businesses through enterprise security."

The 2024 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Brent Conran, CVP & Chief Information Security Officer, GM Infrastructure, Intel received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Michael Montoya, CISO, Equinix received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Jonathan Chow, CISO, Genesys received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Eddie Borrero, CISO, Blue Shield of California received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

›› Jeff Trudeau, CIO & CSO, Chime received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Steve Mancini, Head of Information Security, Guardant Health received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Eric Tan, CIO & CISO, Flock Safety received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business protection created by enterprise security

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Brent Conran, CVP Chief Information Security Officer GM Infrastructure, Intel, who was interviewed by Krishnan Chellakarai, VP & CISO, Gilead Sciences. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Bay Area organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud & Okta

›› Gold sponsors: Fortinet, OneTrust, Palo Alto Networks & Praetorian

›› Silver sponsors: Armis, Comcast Business, Digital.ai, F5, SentinelOne, Sycomp & Wiz

›› Bronze sponsors: Anvilogic, Between Pixels, Island & Snyk

›› Media partner: San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal

›› National Partner: Year Up United

About BayAreaCISO

BayAreaCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Bay Area chief information security officers. BayAreaCISO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs and CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

BayAreaCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

