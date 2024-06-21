Winners of 2024 BostonCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By BostonCIO

Executives from John Hancock, Travelers, L.L.Bean, KnitWell Group, Skillsoft, LIMRA LOMA LL Global, and Babson College Recognized for their Achievements.

BOSTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BostonCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. BostonCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, Nonprofit & Public Sector, and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the BostonCIO ORBIE Awards at The Westin Copley Place.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Lee Anne Howe, BostonCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Boston ORBIE® Awards recognize the critical role IT leadership plays fostering innovation and driving the growth of New England's leading companies."

The 2024 BostonCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Jean Olive, CIO, John Hancock, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Mojgan Lefebvre, EVP & Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Travelers, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Joseph Rouhana, CIO, L.L.Bean, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Jaap van Riel, Chief Technology Officer, KnitWell Group, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Orla Daly, CIO, Skillsoft, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Dr. Kartik Sakthivel, VP & CIO, LIMRA LOMA LL Global, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

›› Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College, received the Nonprofit & Public Sector ORBIE for government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The BostonCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Jean Olive, CIO, John Hancock, who was interviewed by Elizabeth Hackenson, CIO and SVP, Schneider Electric. Over 500 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 BostonCIO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud, Markley Group, TEKLEIGH (formerly Leigh Consulting), Slalom Consulting, & Wasabi

›› Gold sponsors: Deloitte, Fortinet, & Kyndryl

›› Silver sponsors: Cisco Systems, Future Tech Enterprise, Glean, LTIMindtree, Moveworks, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, SHI International, Sparq, Tata Consultancy Services, Workato, & Zscaler

›› Bronze sponsors: Accenture, Apex Systems, Aqueduct Technologies, Between Pixels, Beyondsoft, Big Panda, Blue Mantis, CDW, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Dell Technologies, EY, GAVS Technologies, Kong, Nasuni, PriceWaterHouse, Rubrik, Snowflake, & World Wide Technology

›› Media partner: Boston Business Journal

›› National Partner: Year Up

About BostonCIO

BostonCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of New England chief information officers. BostonCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

BostonCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

