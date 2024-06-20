Winners of 2024 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By BostonCISO

Executives from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Teradyne, Agero, Draper, and Appfire Recognized for their Achievements.

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BostonCISO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. BostonCISO recognized technology executives in five key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the BostonCISO ORBIE Awards at The Westin Copley Place.

"Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen and remain vigilant to ever changing cybersecurity threats is through meaningful collaboration with peers confronting similar challenges," said Brian Shield, Inspire Leadership Network National Chair. "That's why the BostonCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful–they recognize, inspire, and celebrate CISOs for their leadership and the invaluable contributions they make to Boston's businesses through their commitment to enterprise security."

The 2024 BostonCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Michael Daly, VP & CISO, Vertex Pharmaceuticals received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Bob Litterer, CISO, Teradyne, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

›› Bob Sullivan, VP Technology Shared Services, CISO, Agero received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Kevin Burns, CISO, Draper received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

›› Doug Kersten, CISO, Appfire received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business protection created by enterprise security

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The BostonCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Robert Anderson, Chairman & CEO, Cyber Defense Labs, who was interviewed by Katie Jenkins, EVP & CISO, Liberty Mutual Insurance. Nearly 250 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Fortinet

›› Gold sponsors: Appgate, Check Point Software Technologies, & Zscaler

›› Silver sponsors: AHEAD, Cyware, Google Cloud + GuidePoint Security, & Wiz

›› Bronze sponsors: Aqueduct Technologies, Between Pixels, Blue Mantis, CrowdStrike, CTI Global, Exabeam, Insight, K Logix Security, Rapid7, SentinelOne, & Zero Networks

›› Media partner: Boston Business Journal

›› National Partner: Year Up

About BostonCISO

BostonCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of New England chief information security officers. BostonCISO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs and CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

BostonCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

