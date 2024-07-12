Winners of 2024 Capital ORBIE Awards Announced By CapitalCIO

Executives from United States Department of Defense, Department of the Air Force, VCU Health, Hilton, Revature, Federal Reserve & Amtrak Recognized for their Achievements

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CapitalCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. CapitalCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, CISO Public Sector & CISO Enterprise. The Awards were presented at the Capital ORBIE Awards at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Doug King, CapitalCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. CapitalCIO ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Capital's economy."

The 2024 Capital ORBIE Award winners are:

›› John Sherman, CIO, United Stated Department of Defense received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $35 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Venice Goodwine, CIO, Department of the Air Force received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $20 billion annual revenue.

›› Ellen Wiegand, SVP & CIO, VCU Health received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.3 billion annual revenue.

›› Michael Leidinger, CIO, Hilton received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Sean Regunath, SVP Technology, Revature received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

›› Tammy Hornsby-Fink, System CISO, Federal Reserve received the CISO Public Sector ORBIE for government & education organizations.

›› Jesse Whaley, VP & CISO, Amtrak received the CISO Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Capital ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Becky Blalock, Former Fortune 500 CIO, Author, Consultant & Board Member. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Capital Area organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Capital Area ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

