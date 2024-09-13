Winners of 2024 Carolina ORBIE® Awards Announced By CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO

Executives from Coca-Cola Consolidated, Belron International Limited, Ingevity, Ally Financial, Novant Health, Driven Brands, Rack Room and Town of Cary, NC Recognized for their Achievements.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE Awards. CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO recognized technology executives in eight key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Nonprofit/Public Sector, and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Carolina ORBIE Awards at The Westin Charlotte.

"Exceptional CIOs understand that technology evolves rapidly, and those leaders who embrace connectivity and collaboration move even faster, making the ORBIE® Awards a significant recognition." said Bonnie Titone, CharlotteCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Carolina ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming North & South Carolina's economy," said Marc Berson, TriangleCIO Chair.

The 2024 Carolina ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Darrell Thompson, CIO & SVP of Information Technology, Coca-Cola Consolidated, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Anthony Foust, Global CTO, Belron International Limited, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Alan Habig, VP & CIO, Ingevity, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $50 billion annual revenue.

›› Onyeka Nchege, SVP & CIO, Novant Health, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Christine Mulder, Divisional CIO, Driven Brands (fmr), received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

›› Brian Minnix, CIO, Rack Room, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.2 billion annual revenue.

›› Nicole Coughlin, CIO, Town of Cary, NC, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for nonprofit, healthcare, and education organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Carolina ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Darrell Thompson, CIO & SVP of Information Technology, Coca-Cola Consolidated who was interviewed by Onyeka Nchege, SVP & CIO, Novant Health. Over 280 guests attended, representing leading Charlotte & Research Triangle organizations and their technology partners.

