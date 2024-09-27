Winners of 2024 Central Texas ORBIE Awards Announced By CentralTexasCIO

Executives from University of Texas at Austin, USAA, LPL Financial, Torchy's Tacos, and HNI Healthcare Recognized for their Achievements.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralTexasCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. CentralTexasCIO recognized technology executives in five key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Central Texas ORBIE Awards at The JW Marriott Austin.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Lou Senko, CentralTexasCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Central Texas ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Central Texas's economy."

The 2024 Central Texas ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Brad Englert, CIO, University of Texas at Austin (ret), received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Amala Duggirala, EVP & CIO, USAA, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $9 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Billy Runyan, EVP & CIO, Platform Modernization, LPL Financial, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Thai Tran, CTO, Torchy's Tacos, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $350 million annual revenue.

›› Merced Gonzales, CIO & CTO, HNI Healthcare, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $350 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Central Texas ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered Brad Englert, CIO, University of Texas at Austin (ret), who was interviewed by Stephen Elkins, TX Client Director, Microsoft. Over 275 guests attended, representing leading Central Texas organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Central Texas ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud, ProSource IT, & SBase Technologies, Inc.

›› Gold sponsors: Genpact, HCL Tech, IBM, Snowflake, & Sparq

›› Silver sponsors: Okta, Rubrik, ServiceNow, & Tata Consultancy Services

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, BigPanda, CDW, Comcast Business, Ernst & Young, & ProsperOps

›› Media partner: Austin Business Journal

›› National Partner: Year Up

›› About CentralTexasCIO

CentralTexasCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Central Texas chief information officers. CentralTexasCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

CentralTexasCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

›› Achieve your leadership potential through CentralTexasCIO: http://www.centraltexascio.org/

›› Stay connected with CentralTexasCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/centraltexascio

Media Contact

Lexi Baltes, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 404-213-5461, [email protected]

