Winners of 2024 ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By ChicagoCIO

Executives from United Airlines, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Fortune Brands Innovations, Fitch Group, Byline Bank, Envista Forensics & Starbucks Recognized for their Achievements

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChicagoCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. ChicagoCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Tracy Harrington, ChicagoCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Chicago ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Chicago's economy."

The 2024 ChicagoCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Deb Hall Lefevre, EVP & CTO, Starbucks received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Jason Birnbaum, SVP & CIO, United Airlines received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Mark Bloom, Global CIO, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Samir Shah, SVP & CIO, Fortune Brands Innovations received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

›› Andrew Collyer, CIO, Fitch Group received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Raj Sampoornam, SVP & CIO, Byline Bank received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

›› Neil Goodrich, Chief Innovation Officer, Envista Forensics received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The ChicagoCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Dr. Tom Leighton, Co-Founder & CEO, Akamai Technologies. Over 530 guests attended, representing leading Chicagoland organizations and their technology partners.

