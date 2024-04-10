Winners of 2024 ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By ChicagoCISO

Executives from Discover Financial Services, Lumen Technologies, US Foods, Stericycle, Inc., Oak Street Health, ATI Physical Therapy & Kirkland & Ellis LLP Recognized for their Achievements

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChicagoCISO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. ChicagoCISO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

"There is no magic formula for how to be a great CISO for every scenario. Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen is through collaboration with peers facing similar challenges.," said Michael Smith, ChicagoCISO Chair. "That's why the ChicagoCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful – they inspire, connect, and recognize CISOs for the leadership and the value they create for Chicago area businesses through enterprise security."

The 2024 ChicagoCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

Arlan McMillan , CSO, Kirkland & Ellis LLP received the Leadership ORBIE.

, CSO, Kirkland & Ellis LLP received the Leadership ORBIE. Shaun Khalfan , SVP & CISO, Discover Financial Services received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $18 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, SVP & CISO, Discover Financial Services received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Jason Lish , CSO, Lumen Technologies received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, CSO, Lumen Technologies received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Sara Schmidt , SVP & CISO, US Foods received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

, SVP & CISO, US Foods received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. James Crimens , VP, Global IT Security, Stericycle, Inc. received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

, VP, Global IT Security, Stericycle, Inc. received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Neil Witek , CISO, Oak Street Health received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $900 million annual revenue.

, CISO, Oak Street Health received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Michael Smith , SVP & CISO, ATI Physical Therapy received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $900 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Dr. Tom Leighton, Co-Founder & CEO, Akamai Technologies. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Chicagoland organizations and their technology partners.

About ChicagoCISO

ChicagoCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Chicagoland chief information security officers. ChicagoCISO is one of 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs and CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

ChicagoCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

