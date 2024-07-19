Winners of 2024 Colorado ORBIE Awards Announced By ColoradoCIO

Executives from State of Dish Network, TELUS International, Hensel Phelps Construction Company, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers & AllHealth Network recognized for their Achievements

DENVER, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColoradoCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. ColoradoCIO recognized technology executives in five key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Colorado ORBIE Awards at the Hyatt Regency Denver.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Dolores Mears, ColoradoCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Colorado ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Colorado's economy."

The 2024 Colorado ORBIE Award winners are:

Atilla Tinic, EVP & CIO, Dish Network received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Michael Ringman, CIO, TELUS International received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Dolores Mears, CIO, Hensel Phelps Construction Company received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Dev Ashish, CTO, ClearChoice Dental Implants received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $600 million annual revenue.

annual revenue. Toni Baruti, CIO & CTO, AllHealth Network received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $600 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Colorado ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by James Dallas, Two-Time Fortune 500 CIO. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Colorado organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Colorado ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Google Cloud & ProSource IT

Gold sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet & Palo Alto Networks

Silver sponsors: Peloton Group, Slalom, Sparq, Tata Consultancy Services & Zscaler

Bronze sponsors: 66degrees, ANM, Between Pixels, Bluewave Technology Group, Extreme Networks, High Point Networks, Neudesic, NTT Data & Wipro

Media partner: Denver Business Journal

About ColoradoCIO

ColoradoCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Colorado chief information officers. ColoradoCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

ColoradoCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through ColoradoCIO: https://orbie.org/colorado/2024

Stay connected with ColoradoCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/coloradocio

Media Contact

Lexi Ballard, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 4042135461, [email protected]

SOURCE ColoradoCIO