Winners of 2024 DallasCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By DallasCIO

Executives from CBRE, Celanese, Globe Life, DFW International Airport, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, AdvoCare International & Methodist Health System Recognized for their Achievements

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DallasCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. DallasCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the DallasCIO ORBIE Awards at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

"Great CIOs know that staying connected to trusted leaders is critical to winning in the current technology landscape," said Andrew Brock, DallasCIO Chair. "The Dallas ORBIE® Awards are significant because winners are selected by fellow CIOs who understand the challenges facing technology leaders and organizations.

Congratulations to our ORBIE® Award winners, whose leadership, excellence, and achievements are shaping Dallas's future."

The 2024 DallasCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Pamela McNutt, SVP & CIO, Methodist Health System received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Sandeep Dave, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CBRE received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations up to $300 billion & multinational operations.

›› Sameer Purao, SVP & CIO, Celanese received the Global ORBIE for organizations up to $30 billion & multinational operations.

›› Chris Tyler, CIO, Globe Life received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Michael Youngs, VP IT, DFW International Airport received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Julius Smith, VP & CIO, Dallas Area Rapid Transit received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

›› Swarna Murugan, SVP & CIO, AdvoCare International received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The DallasCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Pamela McNutt, SVP & CIO, Methodist Health Systems. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading North Texas organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 DallasCIO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Pariveda, Qentelli, Saxon & Unify Consulting

›› Gold sponsors: Allata, Comcast Business, Globant, HCL Tech, SBase Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services & TechStar Group

›› Silver sponsors: Accenture, Ahead, Cloudflare, NTT Data, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Sarvicus, Snowflake, T-Mobile, Valent Partners & VMware

›› Bronze sponsors: Amdocs, Asinpa, Between Pixels, CDW, Juniper Networks, LAM Technology, NTT Data, Protiviti, PwC, SheJobs, Tech Mahindra, Technologent & The Bridge

›› Media partner: Dallas Business Journal

›› National partner: Year Up

›› About DallasCIO

DallasCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of North Texas chief information officers. DallasCIO is one of 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

DallasCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through DallasCIO:

Stay connected with DallasCIO at:

