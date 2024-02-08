Winners of 2024 DallasCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By DallasCISO

Executives from The Cigna Group, NetApp, Sabre Corporation, Triumph, University of Texas at Arlington, CHRISTUS Health & Toyota Financial Services Recognized for their Achievements

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DallasCISO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. DallasCISO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, Healthcare & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the DallasCISO ORBIE Awards at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

"There is no textbook for how to be a great CISO. Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen is through secure collaboration with peers confronting similar challenges," said Ron Banks, DallasCISO Chair. "That's why the DallasCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful–they inspire, connect, and recognize CISOs for our leadership and the value we create for Dallas businesses through enterprise security."

The 2024 DallasCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Ronald Banks, CISO, Toyota Financial Services received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› James Beeson, SVP & Global CISO, The Cigna Group received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Mignona Cote, SVP & CSO, NetApp received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3.5 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Scott Moser, SVP & CISO, Sabre Corporation received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.8 billion annual revenue.

›› Sonya Wickel, CISO, Triumph received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.1 billion annual revenue.

›› Cheryl Nifong, CISO, University of Texas Arlington received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Fernando Blanco, VP & CISO, CHRISTUS Health received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The DallasCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Robert Anderson, Chairman & CEO, Cyber Defense Labs, who was interviewed by Ronald Banks, CISO, Toyota Financial Services. Over 290 guests attended, representing leading North Texas organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 DallasCISO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: BlueSky & Fortinet

›› Gold sponsors: BlackLake Security, Comcast Business, CyberOne Security, Kyndryl, Okta & Wiz

›› Silver sponsors: BullWall, CDW & World Wide Technology

›› Bronze sponsors: Accelerynt, Between Pixels, Datasec, Deepwatch, Ernst & Young, LAM Technology, Maryville Consulting Group, NTT Data, Phosphorus, Seraphic Security & Tanium

›› Media partner: Dallas Business Journal

›› National partner: Year Up

