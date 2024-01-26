Winners of 2024 Florida ORBIE Awards Announced By CentralFloridaCIO & NorthFloridaCIO

Executives from PGIM Real Estate, Ashley Furniture International, Inc, Baptist Health, Baldwin Risk Partners, CentralSquare Technologies, Tampa International Airport, & University of North Florida Recognized for their Achievements

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralFloridaCIO and NorthFloridaCIO announced the winners of the 2024 Florida ORBIE® Awards. CentralFloridaCIO and NorthFloridaCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Education, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Florida ORBIE Awards at Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Mike Schmidt, CentralFloridaCIO Chair.

"Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Florida ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Florida's economy," said Craig Pichanick, NorthFloridaCIO Chair.

The 2024 Florida ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Dale Johnston, Managing Director & Global CIO, PGIM Real Estate received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Matt Johnson, EVP & CIO, Ashley Furniture Industries received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Aaron Miri, SVP, CDO & CIO, Baptist Health received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

›› Raj Kalahasthi, CDO & CIO, Baldwin Risk Partners received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $550 billion annual revenue.

›› Namita Jindal, CIO, CentralSquare Technologies received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

›› Marcus Session, VP, IT, Tampa International Airport received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

›› Brian Verkamp, VP & CIO, University of North Florida received the Education ORBIE for public schools & higher education organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Florida ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Dale Johnston, Managing Director & Global CIO, PGIM Real Estate, who was interviewed by Bernie Rice, SVP & CIO, Nemours. Nearly 250 guests attended, representing leading Central & North Florida organizations and their technology partners.

›› About CentralFloridaCIO and NorthFloridaCIO

CentralFloridaCIO and NorthFloridaCIO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of Central & North Florida chief information officers. With over 30 chapters, the Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

CentralFloridaCIO and NorthFloridaCIO are led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

