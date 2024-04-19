Winners of 2024 HoustonCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By HoustonCIO

Executives from ConocoPhillips, Gulf States Toyota, Lowe's Pro Supply, Skyward Specialty Insurance, Jake's Finer Foods & PayPal Recognized for their Achievements

HOUSTON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HoustonCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. HoustonCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the HoustonCIO ORBIE Awards at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Kim Hales, HoustonCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. HoustonCIO ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Houston's economy."

The 2024 HoustonCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

Archie Deskus , EVP & CTO, PayPal received the Leadership ORBIE.

, EVP & CTO, PayPal received the Leadership ORBIE. Pragati Mathur , Chief Digital & Information Officer, ConocoPhillips received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $7 billion & multinational operations.

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, ConocoPhillips received the Global ORBIE for organizations over & multinational operations. Don Reny , VP of Technology, Gulf States Toyota received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3.5 billion & multinational operations.

, VP of Technology, Gulf States Toyota received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over & multinational operations. Dave Upton , Senior Director, IT, Lowe's Pro Supply received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

, Senior Director, IT, Lowe's Pro Supply received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Dan Bodnar , Chief Information & Technology Officer, Skyward Specialty Insurance received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $550 million annual revenue.

, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Skyward Specialty Insurance received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Beau McBeth , VP of IT & Ministry, Jake's Finer Foods received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $550 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The HoustonCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Archie Deskus, EVP & CTO, PayPal, was interviewed by Shachella James, Vice President Information Technology Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Houston organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 HoustonCIO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Pariveda Solutions, BlueSky IT Partners powered by Bridgepointe Technologie, Google Cloud & Prosource IT

Gold sponsors: Cerebra, Comcast Business, Fortinet, noVAR, Snowflake, Tata Consultancy Services & Zscaler

Silver sponsors: Allata, Authority Partners, CDW, Okta & ServiceNow

Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Beyondsoft, Birlasoft, Cisco, Fujitsu, Growth Acceleration Partners, Maryville Consulting Group, Netsync, Qadworks, Rubrik & Veear

Media partner: Houston Business Journal

About HoustonCIO

HoustonCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Houston chief information officers. HoustonCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

HoustonCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

