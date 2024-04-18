Winners of 2024 HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By HoustonCISO

Executives from ConocoPhillips, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, The Friedkin Group, Viasat, US Med-Equip & Cyber Point Advisory Recognized for their Achievements

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HoustonCISO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. HoustonCISO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

"There is no textbook for how to be a great CISO. Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen is through secure collaboration with peers confronting similar challenges," said Tony Souza, HoustonCISO Chair. "That's why the HoustonCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful–they inspire, connect, and recognize CISOs for our leadership and the value we create for Houston businesses through enterprise security."

The 2024 HoustonCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

Dd Budiharto, Founder & CEO, Cyber Point Advisory received the Leadership ORBIE.

Annessa McKenzie , CISO, ConocoPhillips received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $31 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, CISO, ConocoPhillips received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Bobby Ford , Chief Security Officer & SVP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $9 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, Chief Security Officer & SVP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Keith Turpin, CISO, The Friedkin Group received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Keith Frederick, CISO, Viasat received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.4 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Joe Berglund, Director of IT Operations & Cybersecurity, US Med-Equip received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.2 billion annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Dd Budiharto, Founder & CEO, Cyber Point Advisory, who was interviewed by Teresa Tonthat, VP & Associate CIO, Texas Children's Hospital. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Houston organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Fortinet , BluSky IT Partners powered by Bridgepointe Technologies & Google Cloud

Gold sponsors: Cloudflare, CyberOne Security, Kyndryl, Okta & SHI

Silver sponsors: CDW, Comcast Business & SailPoint Technologies

Bronze sponsors: Abnormal Security, Alchemy Technology Group, Between Pixels, f5, H5 Strategic Alliances, Island, SentinelOne & Tanium

Media partner: Houston Business Journal

About HoustonCISO

HoustonCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Houston chief information security officers. HoustonCISO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs and CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

HoustonCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through HoustonCISO: https://orbie.org/houstonciso

Stay connected with HoustonCISO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/houstonciso

