Winners of 2024 New York ORBIE Awards Announced By NewYorkCIO

Executives from Morgan Stanley, Intel Corporation, MUFG Bank Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Crum & Forster - Surplus & Specialty, United Nations Federal Credit Union, Bausch + Lomb & Major League Baseball Recognized for their Achievements

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewYorkCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. NewYorkCIO recognized technology executives in eight key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, CISO Global, and CISO Enterprise. The Awards were presented at the New York ORBIE Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Andrea Markstrom, NewYorkCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. New York ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming New York's economy."

The 2024 New York ORBIE Award winners are:

Sal Cucchiara , CIO of Wealth & Investment Management Technology, Morgan Stanley received the Leadership ORBIE.

, CIO of Wealth & Investment Management Technology, Morgan Stanley received the Leadership ORBIE. Motti Finkelstein , Corporate VP & CIO, Intel Corporation received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, Corporate VP & CIO, Intel Corporation received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Alla Whitston, CIO for the Americas, MUFG Bank Ltd received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Hal Stern , VP & Head of Technology, Innovative Medicine R&D, Johnson & Johnson received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

, VP & Head of Technology, Innovative Medicine R&D, Johnson & Johnson received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Bryan Brizzi , CDO, Crum & Forster - Surplus & Specialty received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $750 million annual revenue.

, CDO, Crum & Forster - Surplus & Specialty received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Prasad Surapaneni , CIO, United Nations Federal Credit Union received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $750 million annual revenue.

, CIO, United Nations Federal Credit Union received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Brian Luteran , VP, IT Security and Risk Management, Bausch + Lomb received the CISO Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, VP, IT Security and Risk Management, Bausch + Lomb received the CISO Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Neil Boland, CISO, Major League Baseball received the CISO Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation & enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The New York ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Sal Cucchiara, CIO of Wealth & Investment Management Technology, Morgan Stanley was interviewed by Harry Moseley. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Greater New York organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 New York Area ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Lumen, SoftwareOne, Qualitest, Slalom & T-Mobile for Business

Gold sponsors: Tata Consultancy Services

Silver sponsors: Authority Partners, Check Point Software Technologies, Cigniti, Gyansys, Hexaware Technologies, Island, Nutanix, Sigmoid Analytics, Talkdesk & ThreatLocker

Bronze sponsors: Abnormal Security, Agilant Solutions, Avanade, Between Pixels, Couchbase, Dell Technologies, EY, HCL Tech, Infosys, McKinsey & Company, Service Now, Shi International, Stratascale & Tenable

Media Partner: Crain's New York Business

National Partner: Year Up United

About NewYorkCIO

NewYorkCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Greater New York chief information officers. NewYorkCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

NewYorkCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through NewYorkCIO: https://www.newyorkcio.org/

Don't miss the opportunity to become a founding member of NewYorkCISO: https://www.newyorkciso.org/

Stay connected with NewYorkCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/nycio

Media Contact

Lexi Baltes, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 4042135461, [email protected]

SOURCE NewYorkCIO