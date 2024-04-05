Winners of 2024 Ohio ORBIE Awards Announced By CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO

Executives from KeyBank, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Owens Corning, TravelCenters of America, Big Lots, T. Marzetti, and Denison University recognized for their Achievements.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO announced the winners of the 2024 Ohio ORBIE® Awards. CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Ohio ORBIE Awards at Hyatt Regency Columbus.

"Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Ohio ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Ohio's economy," said Amy Brady, NEOhioCIO Chair.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Jim Fowler, CentralOhioCIO Chair.

The 2024 Ohio ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Sherry Neubert, CIO & VP, IT, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Annie Baymiller, SVP & Global CIO, Owens Corning received the Global ORBIE for organizations up to $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Sandy Rapp, SVP & CIO, TravelCenters of America received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue.

›› Matt Weger, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Big Lots received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $7 billion annual revenue.

›› Liam Durbin, CIO, T. Marzetti received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $2 billion annual revenue.

›› Liv Gjestvang, VP & CIO, Denison University received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Ohio ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Becky Blalock, Former Fortune 500 CIO, Author, Consultant & Board Member. Over 450 guests attended, representing leading Central & Northeast Ohio organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Ohio ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› CentralOhioCIO Underwriters: Brooksource, Callibrity, Slalom Consulting, & Wavicle

›› NEOhioCIO Underwriters: Deloitte & Google Cloud

›› Gold sponsors: HCL Tech, Miracle Software Systems, Tata Consultancy Services

›› Silver sponsors: Aberdeen Advisors, Capgemini, Cloudflare, Cognizant, Converge Technology Solutions, Deloitte, Druid AI, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Tanium, Techmates Group, & T-Mobile

›› Bronze sponsors: Accenture, AHEAD, Between Pixels, Big Panda, CDWG, DXC Technology, EY, GENPACT, IBM, McKinsey & Company, Presidio, Pure Storage, & PwC

›› Media partner: Columbus Business First

›› About CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO

CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of Central & Northeast Ohio chief information officers. With over 40 chapters, the Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

CentralOhioCIO and NEOhioCIO are led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

