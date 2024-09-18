Winners of 2024 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies Announced

Winners to be Honored at an Awards Ceremony on 11 October in Istanbul

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners were announced today in the 2024 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies, an annual feature of The International Business Awards®, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program, now in its 21st year.

The worldwide, public vote was conducted from mid-August through 13 September, with the highest number of votes deciding the People's Choice winners in a variety of industries. More than 56,000 votes were cast. All Stevie Award winners in the Company/Organization of the Year categories in this year's International Business Awards (IBA) were eligible to be included in the vote.

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be honored during the IBAs' awards banquet on Friday, 11 October at the InterContintal Istanbul, in Istanbul Turkey. Tickets for the event are now on sale. The winners of peer-adjudicated Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards - selected from more than 3,600 nominations received from organizations in more than 62 nations - will also be recognized during the ceremony.

The winners of the 2024 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are:

Advertising, Marketing & PR: Pixel Co Creative & Marketing

Apparel, Beauty & Fashion: ACE Sunglasses

Banking: Ziraat Katılım Bankasi A.Ş.

Business or Professional Services: Athena

Computer Services: Stefanini

Computer Software: MYBUSYBEE, INC.

Conglomerates: SM Investments Corporation

Consumer Products & Services: Dr. Phone Fix

Diversified Services: Welspun Transformation Services Limited

Energy: ESCON

Financial Services: Planet Tax Free LLC

Food & Beverage: Bubble Citea

Government or Non-Profit: Megaworld Foundation, Inc.

Health Products & Services: Compass CHC of Barnstaple

Hospitality & Leisure: Beyond the Valley

Insurance: Thai Life Insurance Plc.

Legal: Avant Law LLC

Manufacturing: Makers Nutrition

Materials & Construction: Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation

Media & Entertainment: Jasmine Norris Photography

Real Estate: AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.

Retail: Yeşilırmak Elektrik Perakende

Telecommunications: TELUS

Transportation: Royal Line Logistics Inc

Utilities: YEDAS AI

Entries for The 22nd (2025) International Business Awards will be accepted starting in February. More information is available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

