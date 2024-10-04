Winners of 2024 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards Announced By PhillyCIO

Executives from Aramark, LPL Financial, Audacy, Rowan University, Zeus Fire & Security, Main Line Health and Merck Recognized for their Achievements.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhillyCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. PhillyCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Healthcare and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Philadelphia ORBIE Awards at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Joshua Beeman, PhillyCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Philadelphia ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Philadelphia's economy."

The 2024 Philadelphia ORBIE Award winners are:

Dave Williams , Chief Information & Digital Officer, Merck, received the Leadership ORBIE.

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Merck, received the Leadership ORBIE. Baker Smith, SVP & CIO, Aramark, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Kristie Edling-Day , EVP & CIO Advisor Experience, LPL Financial, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

, EVP & CIO Advisor Experience, LPL Financial, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Sarah Foss , CTO, Audacy, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $750 million annual revenue.

, CTO, Audacy, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Mira Lalovic-Hand , SVP for Information Resources & Technology, CIO, Rowan University , received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $450 million annual revenue.

, SVP for Information Resources & Technology, CIO, , received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Priya Serai, CIO, Zeus Fire & Security, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $450 million annual revenue.

& Security, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Luke Olenoski, SVP & CIO, Main Line Health, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Philadelphia ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered Dave Williams, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Merck, who was interviewed by Jim Swanson, EVP & Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Philadelphia organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Baker Tilly, Lumen & Proactive Performance Solutions

Gold sponsors: Comcast Business & Fortinet

Silver sponsors: Hexaware Technologies, IBM, Kyndryl, Rubrik, Sia Partners, Sparq, Tata Consultancy Services, The Precisionists & Zscaler

Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Beyondsoft Consulting, CDW, EPAM, EY, First Pro, Graybar Electric Company, SentinelOne, Snowflake, Tavant & Theatro

Media partner: Philadelphia Business Journal

National Partner: Year Up United

About PhillyCIO

PhillyCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Philadelphia chief information officers. PhillyCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

PhillyCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through PhillyCIO: http://www.phillycio.org/

Stay connected with PhillyCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/phillycio

Media Contact

Lexi Baltes, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 404-213-5461, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Inspire Leadership Network