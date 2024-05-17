Winners of 2024 Seattle ORBIE Awards Announced By SeattleCIO

Executives from GE Healthcare, Symetra Financial Corporation, Perkins Coie LLP, Eagleview Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Electronic Arts Recognized for their Achievements.

SEATTE, Wash., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeattleCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. SeattleCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, CISO, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Seattle ORBIE Awards at The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Chip Suttles, SeattleCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Seattle ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Seattle's economy."

The 2024 Seattle ORBIE Award winners are:

Claus Torp Jensen , Chief Innovation Officer (ret), Teladoc Health received the Leadership ORBIE.

, Chief Innovation Officer (ret), Teladoc Health received the Leadership ORBIE. Taha Kass-Hout, CTO, GE HealthCare received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Chantel Balkovetz , EVP & Chief Operations Officer, Symetra Financial Corporation received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

, EVP & Chief Operations Officer, Symetra Financial Corporation received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Rick Howell , CIO, Perkins Coie LLP received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

, CIO, Perkins Coie LLP received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Raman Krishnaswami , CIO, Eagleview Technologies received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

, CIO, Eagleview Technologies received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Yi Zhou , CTO & CIO, (fmr) Adaptive Biotechnologies received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300 million annual revenue.

, CTO & CIO, (fmr) Adaptive Biotechnologies received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Mike Reavey, CISO & SVP Security Engineering, Electronic Arts received the CISO ORBIE for Chief Information Security Officers.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Seattle ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Becky Blalock, Former Fortune 500 CIO, Author, Consultant & Board Member. Nearly 350 guests attended, representing leading Seattle organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Seattle ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, Lumen, Snowflake, T-Mobile, & Unify Consulting

Gold sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet, Okta, Slalom, TEKsystems

Silver sponsors: CDW, Cognizant, GMI, Palo Alto Networks, Tata Consultancy Services, & Wiz

Bronze sponsors: AHEAD, Between Pixels, CGI, Citius Tech, Tanium, Wipro, & Zscaler

Media partner: Puget Sound Business Journal

National Partner: Year Up

About SeattleCIO

SeattleCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Seattle chief information officers and chief information security officers. SeattleCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

SeattleCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

