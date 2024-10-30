Winners of 2024 SoCal ORBIE® Awards Announced By SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO

Executives from GE Healthcare, Paul Hastings LLP, City of Long Beach, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Hoag Health System, and Universal Music Group Recognized for their Achievements.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE Awards. SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, Healthcare, and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the SoCal ORBIE Awards at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Mark Hagan, SanDiegoCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. SoCal ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming SoCal's economy," Dr. Derek Peterson, SoCalCIO Chair.

The 2024 SoCal ORBIE Award winners are:

Dan Morales , CIO, Universal Music Group, received the Leadership ORBIE.

, CIO, Universal Music Group, received the Leadership ORBIE. Lucilla Rastelli, CIO, Integrated Supply Chain & Service Technology, GE HealthCare, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $6 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Allan Lamkin, CIO, Paul Hastings LLP, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Lea Eriksen, Director of Technology & Innovation, CIO, City of Long Beach , received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Deepika Rayala , CDIO, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

, CDIO, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Doug Cook, SVP & CTO, Jack in the Box Inc., received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

annual revenue. Carmella Cassetta , VP & CIO, Hoag Health System, received the Healthcare ORBIE for nonprofit and public sector healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The SoCal ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Kevin Abbott, Head of Global IT, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, who was interviewed by Erich Gazaui, CIO, Papa. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Southern California & San Diego organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 SoCal ORBIE® Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

SoCalCIO Underwriters: Google Cloud, Milestone Technologies, Postindustria & T-Mobile

SanDiegoCIO Underwriters: ITJ

Gold sponsors: Comcast Business & Fortinet

Silver sponsors: Critical River, Palo Alto Networks, Pure Storage, ServiceNow & Tata Consultancy Services

Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, CDW, ComputaCenter, Dell Technologies & Vaco

Media Partner: Los Angeles Business Journal

National Partner: Year Up United

About SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO

SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of Southern California & San Diego chief information officers. With over 40 chapters, the Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO are led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO: http://www.socalcio.org/

http://www.sandiegocio.org/

Stay connected with SoCalCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/SoCalCIO

Stay connected with SanDiegoCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/SanDiegoCIO

Media Contact

Lexi Baltes, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 404-213-5461, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE SoCalCIO & SanDiegoCIO