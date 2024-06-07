Winners of 2024 South Florida ORBIE Awards Announced By SouthFloridaCIO

Executives from McKinsey & Company, Spirit Airlines, ADT, Chenmed, City of Fort Lauderdale & City of Coral Gables recognized for their Achievements

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SouthFloridaCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. SouthFloridaCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the South Florida ORBIE Awards at The Diplomat Resort.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Tim Langley-Hawthorne, SouthFloridaCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. South Florida ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming South Florida's economy."

The 2024 South Florida ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Jacky Wright, Senior Partner and Chief Technology and Platform Officer, McKinsey & Company received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Rocky Wiggins, SVP & CIO, Spirit Airlines received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Sam Jaddi, CIO, ADT received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Jack O'Hara, CIO, Chenmed received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Tamecka McKay, CIO & Dir. IT Services, City of Fort Lauderdale received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

›› Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO & Dir. of Innovation & Technology, City of Coral Gables received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The South Florida ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Jacky Wright, Senior Partner and Chief Technology and Platform Officer, McKinsey & Company was interviewed by Ann Dozier, SVP & Chief Information & Technology Officer at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading South Florida organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 South Florida ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: CloudX, Concord, Fortinet, Kanini & ProSourceIT

›› Gold sponsors: Culture Partners, FutureTech, Globant, Slalom Consulting & Tata Consultancy Services

›› Silver sponsors: Crown Castle, Juniper Networks, K Square Group, Liquid Networx, Palo Alto Networks, SaferWatch & Tanium

›› Bronze sponsors: Atayo Group, Amazon Web Services, Between Pixels, Cordea Consulting, EY, GalaxE Solutions, Microsoft, Octagon Talent & Pure Storage

›› Media partner: South Florida Business Journal

›› National partner: Year Up

›› About SouthFloridaCIO

SouthFloridaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of South Florida chief information officers. SouthFloridaCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

SouthFloridaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

