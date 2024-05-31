Winners of 2024 Tennessee ORBIE Awards Announced By TennesseeCIO

Executives from Eastman, TennCare, Acadia Healthcare, IMC Logistics, Inc., Lifeway, Shelby County Government & c/3 Consulting Recognized for their Achievements

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TennesseeCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. TennesseeCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Public Sector/Government & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Tennessee ORBIE Awards at the OMNI Nashville Hotel.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Carman Wenkoff, TennesseeCIO Chair and EVP/CIO at Dollar General. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Tennessee ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Tennessee's economy, and we are proud to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments in the Volunteer State and beyond."

The 2024 Tennessee ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Beth Chase, Founder & CEO, c/3 Consulting received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Aldo Noseda, VP & CIO, Eastman received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Hugh Hale, CIO, TennCare received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Laura Groschen, EVP & CIO, Acadia Healthcare received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Joel Tracy, CIO, IMC Logistics, Inc received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $2.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Jamie Adams, CITO, Lifeway received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Sandra Jeffries-Perry, CIO & Director IT Services, Shelby County Government received the Public Sector/Government ORBIE for organizations up to $2 billion annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Tennessee ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Beth Chase, Founder & CEO, c/3 Consulting, was interviewed by Barry Vandevier, COO, Asurion (fmr). Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Tennessee organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Tennessee ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Lumen Technologies, Google Cloud, Kanini, Verinext & Wavicle Data Solutions

›› Gold sponsors: Fortinet, Okta, Snowflake, T-Mobile, Tata Consultancy Services & Trinetix

›› Silver sponsors: AHEAD, Alida Inc, Cloudflare, CMAC, IBM, KPMG, NTT Data, Inc., Sparq & Zscaler Inc

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, C Spire Business, Deloitte, Gainwell Technologies, North Highland, One Inc, PSIOG, ServiceNow & Tanium

›› Media partner: Nashville Business Journal

›› About TennesseeCIO

TennesseeCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Tennessee chief information officers. TennesseeCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

TennesseeCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

›› Achieve your leadership potential through TennesseeCIO: http://www.tennesseecio.org/

›› Stay connected with TennesseeCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/TennesseeCIO

