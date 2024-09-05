Winners of 2024 Toronto ORBIE® Awards Announced By InspireTORONTO

Executives from BMO Capital Markets and BMO Commercial Bank, TD Bank, Sun Life Financial Inc., City of Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), SickKids Foundation, and Canadian Tire Corporation Recognized for their Achievements.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InspireTORONTO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE Awards. InspireTORONTO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, CISO, and Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Toronto ORBIE Awards at The Carlu.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Katia Saenko, InspireTORONTO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Toronto ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Toronto's economy."

The 2024 Toronto ORBIE Award winners are:

Victor Tung, Chief Information and Operations Officer, BMO Capital Markets and BMO Commercial Bank, received the Leadership ORBIE posthumously.





Jeff Martin, SVP & CIO Road To Strong, Integrations, Payments, and Enterprise Data, TD Bank, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.





Laura Money, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial Inc., received the Global ORBIE for organizations up to $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.





Sonia Brar, CTO, City of Toronto, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.8 billion annual revenue.





Humza Teherany, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $550 million annual revenue.





Neeraj Mathur, CIO, SickKids Foundation, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $550 million annual revenue.





Clinton McFadden, VP & CISO, Canadian Tire Corporation, received the CISO ORBIE for chief information security officers.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness





Business value created by technology innovation





Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Toronto ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Anil Cheriyan, EVP & CTO (fmr), Cognizant who was interviewed by Frank Bell, Founder, Inspire Leadership Network. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Toronto organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Toronto ORBIE® Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, Slalom Consulting, & Snowflake





Gold sponsors: Accenture & Harness





Silver sponsors: HashiCorp, Intellect Design, Konrad Group, Okta, & Salesforce Canada





Bronze sponsors: Avanade, AWS, Between Pixels, Birlasoft Solutions Inc., Deloitte, EY, Microsoft, & PwC

About InspireTORONTO

InspireTORONTO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Toronto chief information officers. InspireTORONTO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

InspireTORONTO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

