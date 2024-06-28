Winners of 2024 Wisconsin ORBIE Awards Announced By WisconsinCIO

Executives from State of Wisconsin, Schreiber Foods, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Medical College of Wisconsin, Dairyland Power Cooperative, Hammel, Green & Abrahamson, Inc. & Green Bay Area Public Schools recognized for their Achievements

APPLETON, Wis., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WisconsinCIO announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. WisconsinCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Public Sector & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the Wisconsin ORBIE Awards at Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant," said Allen Smith, WisconsinCIO Chair. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Wisconsin ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Wisconsin's economy."

The 2024 Wisconsin ORBIE Award winners are:

David Cagigal , CIO, State of Wisconsin (ret.) received the Leadership ORBIE.

, CIO, (ret.) received the Leadership ORBIE. Sri Kantamneni , EVP & CIDO, Schreiber Foods received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, EVP & CIDO, Schreiber Foods received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Jody McDonough , VP of IT & CIO, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

, VP of IT & CIO, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. David Hotchkiss , VP & CIO, Medical College of Wisconsin received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $900 million annual revenue.

, VP & CIO, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Dr. Nathaniel Melby , CIO, Dairyland Power Cooperative received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

, CIO, Dairyland Power Cooperative received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Michele Stanton , CIO, Hammel, Green & Abrahamson, Inc. received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300 million annual revenue.

, CIO, Hammel, Green & Abrahamson, Inc. received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Amy Jaeckel , Executive Director of Technology & Information, Green Bay Area Public Schools received the Public Sector ORBIE for education, government & public sector organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Wisconsin ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by David Cagigal, CIO, State of Wisconsin (ret.) was interviewed by Sheldon Cuffie, VP & Enterprise CISO, American Family Insurance (fmr). Over 325 guests attended, representing leading Wisconsin organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 Wisconsin ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

About WisconsinCIO

WisconsinCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Wisconsin chief information officers. WisconsinCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

WisconsinCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

