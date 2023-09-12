Winners of the 2023 PenCraft Book Awards for the Summer Seasonal Competition

"We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations." Tweet this

Discover these award-winning titles now – PenCraft proudly presents the Summer winners of the PenCraft Seasonal Awards!

Our winners for children's books are:

Toby's Tale by Jennifer Freedman

The Whole World Opened Up by Laylah & Sharon Richmond

Children Who Dance in the Rain by Susan Justice

Baby Dragon's Big Sneeze by Sheryl Bass

Molly Shipton, Secret Actress by Sheri Graubert

The Book Bandit by Caron Pescatore

A Little Boy On Ramree Island by Aung Mong

Winner for Christian - Non Fiction

Finding Gideon by Sarah Hickner

Fiction winners:

As Far As You Can Go Before You Have To Come Back by Alle C. Hall

Greedy as a Ghoul by Casey Sutton

The Dreamtidings of a Disgruntled Starbeing by Linn Aspen

Find Me In Time by L.T. Caton

Darcy: A Pride and Prejudice Variation by Simon McVeigh

River of Wrath by Alexandrea Weis & Lucas Astor

Bucharest Legacy by William Maz

Black and Blue by Frank Weber

Killer in the Kitchen by Judy L Murray

Grave Secrets by Cassandra Aston

Dark Dweller by Gareth Worthington

Earth Angel by Madeline Cash

George Good Night Room Nine by Cody Ray

When She Comes Knocking by Dan McDowell

Salt Island by Lisa Towles

The Art of Traveling Strangers by Zoe Disigny

Moments Like This by Anna Gomez Kristoffer Polaha

Graphic Novel/Comic winner:

Life Lessons from a UFO Catcher by Kenny Loui

Non Fiction – Winners:

The Remarkable Reefs of Cuba by David Guggenheim

Swift Sword by Doyle Glass

Reinvent by Faisal Hoque

I'm Not Stupid I Have Hearing Loss by Tracy Markley

Behold the Monster by Jillian Lauren

Alchemical Search for the Unified Field Richard E. Kretz

Unlock Happiness By Mastering The Self by Shobeir Shobeyri

Be a Better Manager in Five Minutes a Day by Dominic McLoughlin

The Saigon Guns by John Hoffman

Poetry/Music Winner:

Untethered by Deborah L. Staunton

Romance Genre Winners:

When the Wind Chimes by Mary Ting

The Outcast by Eve Riley

The Chimera Bounty by Ember Holt

Lady of the Plantation by Adrian Heflin

Young Adult Genre Winners:

The Queering by Brooke Skipstone

Excalibur's Pendragon by Parker Wilson

Thaddeus of Beewicke by Louis Sauvain

The Mental Fight Of Your Life by Freddie Floyd Jr

The PenCraft Seasonal Book Award competition is an inclusive literary contest that celebrates all authors and their incredible works. PenCraft's mission is to inspire and entertain while giving every writer a fair chance at recognition. With hundreds of nominated books, only the best to receive the prestigious PenCraft Book Awards. As Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne proudly states, "We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations."

PenCraft Book Awards recognized the injustice of excluding authors based on their publisher or expensive entry fees. That's why we created PenCraft Book Awards that levels the playing field, allowing all authors to compete on an equal footing.

Since our establishment, the PenCraft Book Awards has uplifted authors from around the globe, and we will continue to explore innovative ways to support and reward their creative endeavors.

