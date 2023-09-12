Winners of the 2023 PenCraft Book Awards for the Summer Seasonal Competition

Announcement of the winners of the Pencraft Book Award for Summer 2023! A diverse collection of 44 exceptional titles represents the best of the season's adult and children's fiction, non-fiction, and more. The winning books are tales of courage, adventure, wonder, and joy, alongside thought-provoking literature, beautiful artistry, and inspiring non-fiction. There's something for everyone in this remarkable lineup.
HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PenCraft Seasonal Book Awards, recognize excellence in creative writing. This Summer of 2023 it honors 44 great books for adults and children. We are pleased to recognize these hard-working authors and their books and thank them for their inspiring stories and captivating writing styles. This eclectic collection of 44 great books has been selected as the best of the season's offerings, whether it's adult or children's fiction, non-fiction, or other categories. These winning books feature stories of courage, adventure, wonder, and joy; boundless fantasy; thought-provoking literature; beautiful artistry; inspiring non-fiction titles – something for everyone. Whether you're looking for something to read at the beach on a beautiful Summer evening, maybe a dark thriller or a lighthearted romance, or a book to enlighten and challenge you,- PenCraft's Summer Book winners are sure to provide an enriching experience.
The PenCraft Seasonal Awards were established to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements by authors, editors, illustrators, and publishers worldwide. We are thrilled to announce the 44 incredible books that have met PenCraft's rigorous standards and earned a coveted Seasonal PenCraft Book Award.
Discover these award-winning titles now – PenCraft proudly presents the Summer winners of the PenCraft Seasonal Awards!
Our winners for children's books are:
Toby's Tale by Jennifer Freedman
The Whole World Opened Up by Laylah & Sharon Richmond
Children Who Dance in the Rain by Susan Justice
Baby Dragon's Big Sneeze by Sheryl Bass
Molly Shipton, Secret Actress by Sheri Graubert
The Book Bandit by Caron Pescatore
A Little Boy On Ramree Island by Aung Mong
Winner for Christian - Non Fiction
Finding Gideon by Sarah Hickner
Fiction winners:
As Far As You Can Go Before You Have To Come Back by Alle C. Hall
Greedy as a Ghoul by Casey Sutton
The Dreamtidings of a Disgruntled Starbeing by Linn Aspen
Find Me In Time by L.T. Caton
Darcy: A Pride and Prejudice Variation by Simon McVeigh
River of Wrath by Alexandrea Weis & Lucas Astor
Bucharest Legacy by William Maz
Black and Blue by Frank Weber
Killer in the Kitchen by Judy L Murray
Grave Secrets by Cassandra Aston
Dark Dweller by Gareth Worthington
Earth Angel by Madeline Cash
George Good Night Room Nine by Cody Ray
When She Comes Knocking by Dan McDowell
Salt Island by Lisa Towles
The Art of Traveling Strangers by Zoe Disigny
Moments Like This by Anna Gomez Kristoffer Polaha
Graphic Novel/Comic winner:
Life Lessons from a UFO Catcher by Kenny Loui
Non Fiction – Winners:
The Remarkable Reefs of Cuba by David Guggenheim
Swift Sword by Doyle Glass
Reinvent by Faisal Hoque
I'm Not Stupid I Have Hearing Loss by Tracy Markley
Behold the Monster by Jillian Lauren
Alchemical Search for the Unified Field Richard E. Kretz
Unlock Happiness By Mastering The Self by Shobeir Shobeyri
Be a Better Manager in Five Minutes a Day by Dominic McLoughlin
The Saigon Guns by John Hoffman
Poetry/Music Winner:
Untethered by Deborah L. Staunton
Romance Genre Winners:
When the Wind Chimes by Mary Ting
The Outcast by Eve Riley
The Chimera Bounty by Ember Holt
Lady of the Plantation by Adrian Heflin
Young Adult Genre Winners:
The Queering by Brooke Skipstone
Excalibur's Pendragon by Parker Wilson
Thaddeus of Beewicke by Louis Sauvain
The Mental Fight Of Your Life by Freddie Floyd Jr
The PenCraft Seasonal Book Award competition is an inclusive literary contest that celebrates all authors and their incredible works. PenCraft's mission is to inspire and entertain while giving every writer a fair chance at recognition. With hundreds of nominated books, only the best to receive the prestigious PenCraft Book Awards. As Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne proudly states, "We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations."
PenCraft Book Awards recognized the injustice of excluding authors based on their publisher or expensive entry fees. That's why we created PenCraft Book Awards that levels the playing field, allowing all authors to compete on an equal footing.
Since our establishment, the PenCraft Book Awards has uplifted authors from around the globe, and we will continue to explore innovative ways to support and reward their creative endeavors.
