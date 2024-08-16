Winners of the 2024 National ORBIE Awards Announced By Inspire Leadership Network

For over 25 years, the ORBIE® Awards have recognized technology executives for outstanding leadership and the business value created by technology innovation. On August 15, 2024, ORBIE winners from across North America came together in-person for the National ORBIE Awards in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspire Leadership Network announced the winners of its 2024 National ORBIE Awards. Inspire Leadership Network recognized chief information officers in eight key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Nonprofit/Public Sector, and Healthcare.

The 2024 National ORBIE Awards winners are:

Archie Deskus, EVP & CIO, Paypal (fmr) received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $25 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Donagh Herlihy , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Subway received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Subway received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Umar Farooq , VP IT, Patterson-UTI received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $6 billion annual revenue.

, VP IT, Patterson-UTI received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Tatjana Lalkovic , SVP & CTO, Definity Financial Corporation received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

, SVP & CTO, Definity Financial Corporation received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels International received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

, CIO, Choice Hotels International received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Sriram Thiagarajan , EVP & CTO, Ancestry received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

, EVP & CTO, Ancestry received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Judith Apshago, CDO, Amtrak received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education & nonprofit organizations.

Bradd Busick , SVP & CIO, MultiCare received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in North America. Since inception in 1998, over 500 winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The 2024 National ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Premier Sponsor: Lumen, Netskope & Publicis Sapient

Conference Sponsor: 3Pillar Global, Cognizant, Fortinet, Qentelli, T-Mobile, Workato & World Wide Technology

Awards Sponsor: Accenture, Capgemini, Comcast Business, Dept Agency, Future Tech Enterprise Inc, Google Cloud, Prosource IT, Tech Mahindra & Tietoevry

National partner: Year Up

The winners were announced live on August 15, 2024 during the National ORBIE Awards, hosted by the National ORBIE Awards Co-Chairs, Lisa Davis, EVP & CIO of Blue Shield of California & Anthony Dayao, CIO of Motiva Enterprises LLC. The National ORBIE Awards culminated Converge24, Inspire Leadership Network's Annual Member Conference in Dallas, Texas. Members from over 40 chapters represented as the Inspire world gathered to connect and collaborate, share knowledge and experience, build relationships, and celebrate the accomplishments of the Finalists and Winners at the 2024 National ORBIE Awards.

About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers & chief information security officers. The Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs & CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

Each chapter within Inspire Leadership Network is led by an Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs & CISOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through Inspire Leadership Network: www.Inspireleadershipnetwork.com

Stay connected with Inspire Leadership Network at: www.linkedin.com/company/InspireCIO

Browse over 25 years of ORBIE finalists & winners at: www.orbie.org

