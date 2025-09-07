Winning the battle with mold--advice from Central Coast Casualty & Restoration

Mold thrives in moist, humid situations with temperatures between 60° and 80°. Post this

The CCCR team believes it's important to know how to control mold and how professional remediation makes a difference.

Mold thrives in moist, humid situations with temperatures between 60° and 80°. The spores begin growing between 24 and 48 hours after exposure to water. Practices that can help control mold include:

Keeping indoor humidity between 30% and 50%.



Ventilate properly for good air circulation. Use outdoor vented exhaust fans in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Open windows to encourage air flow.



Regularly inspect plumbing pipes for leaks or damage and make timely repairs.



Protect the building foundation by draining rainwater away and keeping landscape water from collecting in puddles.



Monitor appliances for condensation, leaks, and proper ventilation.



Avoid storing newspapers, fabric, magazines, cardboard, and other materials that collect moisture and create damp, humid environments.



Use cleaning products that help control mold spores.

Not all mold damage is the result of overlooking daily safeguards. Events such as leaks, sewage spills, storms, roof damage, and fire suppression activity set the stage for mold growth. Oftentimes, portions of the building are already damaged by these events, creating a perfect storm for mold to add to the damage. Mold remediation is part of the solution.

A professional service, like CCCR, removes and remediates fire, water, and mold damage in San Luis Obispo County with sophisticated technologies to locate and remove hidden mold, including:

Industry-quality air filtration, drying, and dehumidifying equipment to remove mold, moisture, and odors.



The licenses and experience to repair and rebuild damaged sections.

The CCCR team knows the regulations that cover removing and disposing of mold-contaminated materials. Every member of the CCCR team has roots in local communities and is committed to the highest standards of restoration for water, fire, and mold damage for every San Luis Obispo County community.

