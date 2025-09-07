Winning the battle with mold--advice from Central Coast Casualty & Restoration

Mold grows from airborne spores and quickly damages surfaces. While it naturally breaks down organic matter outdoors, indoors it destroys walls, wood, and more. Learn why mold is so destructive and how to protect your home.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mold is everywhere—it grows from microscopic airborne spores, and once those land on something, mold grows and can do a lot of damage to the materials it's on. Out in the woods and fields, mold's job is to break down organic materials and return them to the earth as nutrients. Unfortunately, mold doesn't discriminate between a fallen tree branch and a living room wall. Its job is to break down whatever it's growing on, and it's very good at doing this.
Central Coast Casualty & Restoration (CCCR) has been remediating mold damage for San Luis Obispo County communities since 1996. Except for natural events that contribute to structural damage, leaks, and water intrusion, mold damage can be largely prevented with regular property inspections and household and workplace practices.
The CCCR team believes it's important to know how to control mold and how professional remediation makes a difference.
Mold thrives in moist, humid situations with temperatures between 60° and 80°. The spores begin growing between 24 and 48 hours after exposure to water. Practices that can help control mold include:
- Keeping indoor humidity between 30% and 50%.
- Ventilate properly for good air circulation. Use outdoor vented exhaust fans in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Open windows to encourage air flow.
- Regularly inspect plumbing pipes for leaks or damage and make timely repairs.
- Protect the building foundation by draining rainwater away and keeping landscape water from collecting in puddles.
- Monitor appliances for condensation, leaks, and proper ventilation.
- Avoid storing newspapers, fabric, magazines, cardboard, and other materials that collect moisture and create damp, humid environments.
- Use cleaning products that help control mold spores.
Not all mold damage is the result of overlooking daily safeguards. Events such as leaks, sewage spills, storms, roof damage, and fire suppression activity set the stage for mold growth. Oftentimes, portions of the building are already damaged by these events, creating a perfect storm for mold to add to the damage. Mold remediation is part of the solution.
A professional service, like CCCR, removes and remediates fire, water, and mold damage in San Luis Obispo County with sophisticated technologies to locate and remove hidden mold, including:
- Industry-quality air filtration, drying, and dehumidifying equipment to remove mold, moisture, and odors.
- The licenses and experience to repair and rebuild damaged sections.
The CCCR team knows the regulations that cover removing and disposing of mold-contaminated materials. Every member of the CCCR team has roots in local communities and is committed to the highest standards of restoration for water, fire, and mold damage for every San Luis Obispo County community.
