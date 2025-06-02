Winnipeg Lawyer David Davis Supports Lawyers for Secure Immigration with New Donation

Lawyer's donation underscores shared commitment to legal integrity and immigration justice in Canada.

WINNIPEG, MB, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Davis, a prominent Manitoba-based lawyer and founder of Davis Immigration Law Office, has announced his support for Lawyers for Secure Immigration through a charitable contribution aimed at advancing the organization's mission to advocate for fair, transparent, and secure immigration policies in Canada.

Lawyers for Secure Immigration is a coalition of legal professionals working to promote thoughtful immigration reform and uphold the rule of law in a rapidly evolving policy landscape. The organization engages in public education, legal advocacy, and government consultation to ensure Canada's immigration system remains both humane and accountable.

"As a lawyer who works at the intersection of immigration and regulatory law, I value the clarity and integrity that Lawyers for Secure Immigration brings to these vital national conversations," said David Davis. "Their advocacy supports both the legal profession and the people it serves."

Davis, who holds advanced legal degrees in privacy, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering law, is known for his work on cross-border legal compliance. His support will help the organization expand educational outreach and policy engagement efforts in 2025.

Founded in 2016, Lawyers for Secure Immigration brings together attorneys, legal scholars, and policy experts from across Canada to address systemic challenges in immigration law. The organization champions evidence-based policy recommendations, provides pro bono legal support for vulnerable newcomers, and organizes legal clinics, roundtables, and public forums to foster informed dialogue. Its members advocate for a balanced approach to immigration—one that prioritizes security and due process while safeguarding human rights and promoting social cohesion.

For more information about Lawyers for Secure Immigration, visit: lawyers4secureimmigration.org

To learn more about David Davis, visit daviddavislaw.com.

