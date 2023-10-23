Winona Havir to Receive the 2023 NAIFA Diversity Champion Award

[Havir] understands that our industry is crucial to the well-being of diverse communities across our country. It is my pleasure to congratulate Win as NAIFA's 2023 Diversity Champion. Post this

"I have had the honor of working with Win on NAIFA's Board of Trustees for several years and her dedication to promoting diversity within the insurance industry and ensuring opportunities for financial security for all Americans is unmatched," said NAIFA President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP. "As a founding member and Past President of her local Women in Insurance and Financial Services chapter and the daughter of an immigrant, she understands that our industry is crucial to the well-being of diverse communities across our country. It is my pleasure to congratulate Win as NAIFA's 2023 Diversity Champion."

NAIFA created the Diversity Champion Award to recognize exceptional efforts to promote the full and equal participation of diverse people within the insurance and financial services profession. Havir will receive the award on December 4 at NAIFA's National Leadership Conference and Belong event in Washington, D.C.

A Diversity Champion presents a unique blend of experience, skills, accomplishments, and other qualities. The NAIFA Diversity Champion exhibits trailblazing efforts in one or more of the following areas:

Creating and promoting diverse and inclusive workplaces

Raising awareness and fostering communication within the financial services industry and the community

Supporting inclusion and encouraging diverse individuals to reach their professional goals

Fostering awareness and commitment to diversity and inclusion within the NAIFA membership

Providing insurance and financial services in underserved and diverse markets

