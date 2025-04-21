Winsted Expands Pinnacle Collection with New Technology Furniture and Enhanced Features for Mission-Critical Performance

"Control rooms are evolving rapidly, and Winsted is committed to staying ahead of the curve with solutions that prioritize both operator experience and technical performance," said Tracy Crocker, CEO of Winsted. Post this

New Enhancements to the Pinnacle Collection:

Technology Cabinets: Seamlessly integrate with Pinnacle consoles, offering flexible mounting options, enhanced equipment storage, and front/rear access for easy serviceability. Available with optional worksurfaces and 11U 19" equipment racks.

Drawer Cabinets & Credenzas: Designed for secure storage and quick access to essential tools and equipment, featuring removable back panels with integrated cable management.

Conference Tables – New technology-integrated tables designed for collaborative workspaces, offering built-in cable management and connectivity solutions for streamlined operations. Available in sizes up to 20' to accommodate a variety of control room environments.

Advanced Cable Management: Pinnacle's three-tier cable management system ensures a clutter-free workspace, with dedicated routing pathways and full-width mesh trays for efficient and organized cabling.

Sit/Stand Functionality: Power-actuated adjustable height options ensure ergonomic operator positioning for increased comfort and productivity.

Seamless Console Integration: All components integrate effortlessly with Pinnacle consoles to optimize workflow and maximize space utilization.

The Pinnacle Standard: Engineered for Mission-Critical Performance

Built for 24/7 control room environments, the Pinnacle console combines durability, ergonomic design, and seamless technology integration to enhance operator efficiency and serviceability. Its unique sliding worksurface enables uninterrupted cable management and system servicing, ensuring long-term reliability and continuous workflow. The exclusive Technology Tray provides integrated power, fiber optic and network connectivity, and wired and wireless charging, keeping operators connected and productive. The advanced three-tier cable management system maintains a clutter-free, organized workspace, while the sit/stand closed-base system enhances ergonomic comfort. The Versa Track accessory mounting system supports monitor arms, task lighting, cooling fans, and other operator tools. Available in 60", 72", 84", and 96" configurations, Pinnacle sets a new benchmark for control room efficiency, flexibility, and serviceability.

The enhanced Pinnacle Technology Furniture Collection is now available, offering a range of sizes and configurations to fit any control room environment. Custom solutions are also available to fit unique room requirements.

More information is available at www.winsted.com/pinnacle.

