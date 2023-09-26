Winston Law announces Its 2023 An End to Stigma Within the Justice System Scholarship Winner

We were impressed by Blake's essay, especially his personal story and how he linked his experiences as a victim of prejudice. Blake provided solutions for erasing the stigmas and prejudices that create barriers to justice for criminal offenders in our society. Tweet this

The scholarship supports efforts to reduce stigma and prejudice in the legal system. As a civil trial lawyer, Brad Winston has witnessed the effects that stigma and prejudice can have on the outcome of a case. He and the Winston Law team of attorneys continue to seek to inspire the next generation to take on these issues and reduce misconduct in the justice system.

Scholarship applicants submitted essays about their experiences with stigma. Each offered their perspective on how prejudice affects the legal system and access to justice, and solutions for creating greater equity.

Mr. Winston and the scholarship review committee selected Mr. Krawl in part for his extensive work toward ending the stigma attached to individuals with criminal records. It's a situation Krawl has experience personally. He began attending community college while on probation in California. Earlier this year, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology and has been accepted to the UCLA School of Law in Los Angeles.

"We were impressed by Blake's essay, especially his personal story and how he linked his experiences as a victim of prejudice," said Winston, founding partner of Winston Law. "He provided solutions for erasing the stigmas and prejudices that create barriers to justice for criminal offenders in our society."

