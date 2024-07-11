Winston Law Announces Opening of Applications for "End the Stigma in the Justice System" Scholarship

"We believe in empowering the future of law by encouraging a critical analysis of how stigma affects justice," stated Bradley Winston, a founding partner of Winston Law. Post this

"We believe in empowering the future of law by encouraging a critical analysis of how stigma affects justice," stated Bradley Winston, a founding partner of Winston Law.

Key Scholarship Highlights

Scholarship Amount: $2,500

Objective: To encourage students to explore the impact of stigma on the pursuit of justice and provide actionable solutions for reducing it.

Eligibility: Open to college and graduate students nationwide who demonstrate a keen understanding of the justice system and a passion for fostering an equitable legal environment.

Winston Law, a personal injury law firm based in Davie, Florida, is committed to supporting academic endeavors that align with its mission of promoting fairness and impartiality in the justice system. The application process requires students to submit a video essay that thoughtfully examines the influence of stigma in legal proceedings and offers innovative solutions for mitigating these effects.

"We look forward to the thought-provoking submissions from students who share our vision for a stigma-free pursuit of justice," said Winston.

All applicants must complete an online form and submit a video essay at WinstonLaw.com. The deadline to apply is Saturday, September 14, 2024.

About Winston Law

Founded in 1989, Winston Law consistently secures substantial settlements for its clients. Founding Partner Bradley Winston has been named a Super Lawyer in Florida and South Florida for 17 consecutive years. The firm takes pride in providing its clients with the tools they need to regain control of their lives after severe accidents. Visit WinstonLaw.com.

Media Contact

Bradley Winston, Winston Law, 305-490-8831, [email protected], https://winstonlaw.com/

SOURCE Winston Law