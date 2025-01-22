Winston Law Awards "An End to Stigma Within the Justice System" Scholarship to Barry University Law Student

By recognizing individuals like Hines-Smith, the scholarship highlights the importance of challenging societal stigmas that unfairly impact marginalized communities, said Bradley Winston, founding partner of Winston Law. Post this

By recognizing individuals like Hines-Smith, the scholarship highlights the importance of challenging societal stigmas that unfairly impact marginalized communities, said Bradley Winston, founding partner of Winston Law.

"KC demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and prejudices faced by those involved in the justice system. His commitment to fostering equity and understanding aligns perfectly with the mission of this scholarship and our firm's values," Winston said.

For Hines-Smith, the Winston Law scholarship offers more than financial relief—it is an affirmation of his efforts to drive meaningful change. With a focus on combining legal advocacy with community empowerment, he embodies the scholarship's mission to inspire progress and promote fairness in the justice system.

"Winning this scholarship is an incredible honor and a reflection of my unwavering commitment to becoming an advocate for justice. It motivates me to continue striving for excellence as I pursue my law degree and a career as an attorney," said Hines-Smith, who is pursuing MBAs at both the University of Central Florida and Western Governors University in Utah.

Hines-Smith plans to specialize in personal injury and civil rights law. "These areas are where I see myself making the greatest impact, and they align closely with my long-term vision of fostering equity and systemic reform," he said.

