Winter Getaways are Closer Than Ever with Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

Grand Fiesta Americana Ciudad de Mexico Chapultepec | Double King from $205/night

Located in an exclusive area of Mexico City, in front of the majestic Bosque de Chapultepec, this beautiful resort offers 203 rooms and suites with sweeping panoramic views, ample spa and wellness offering, and elegant dining. It's also close to the historic Chapultepec district, restaurants on Masaryk Avenue, as well as the luxurious Antara shopping center and fascinating Museo de Antropología, which boasts the world's largest collection of ancient Mexican art.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana | All-Inclusive Double King from $350/night

The adults-only, all-inclusive Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana offers sophisticated, luxury design surrounded by sublime, tropical vegetation. Guests can enjoy exquisite gastronomy in one of seven local and internationally-inspired restaurants, such as Seishin, which boasts Asian-fusion cuisine in an upscale, refined setting. Days on property can be spent lounging in a beachside cabana or relaxing in the Feel Spa by Live Aqua, or for travelers interested in off-property experiences, Guest Services is available to coordinate nearby experiences such as a round of golf at the Punta Blanca Golf and Country Club. A different activity closes out each evening, such as live music from a traditional vintage band, and theme nights.

Winter picks for mid and southwest travelers: Cancún and Oaxaca:

Numerous direct flight capabilities from hubs in the mid and southwest make Cancún and Oaxaca tempting escapes this winter season. Foodies will delight in Oaxaca's endless culinary wonders, and travelers returning or visiting for the first time are sure to understand why Cancún was recently named the "Best Destination for 2024" by Mexico's Secretary of Tourism.

Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun | All-Inclusive Double King from $385/night

With architecture inspired by the famous Mexican haciendas, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún features beachfront contemporary Mexican style. This family-friendly all-inclusive resort was designed for ultimate rest and relaxation, with rooms boasting luxury touches like 300-thread count linens and soothing rain showers. Guests can choose from a variety of experiences including live performances, water sports, Kids Club activities or wellness sessions in the Miiluma Spa. The property's expertly curated dining options cater to a range of palates, including more casual concepts like El Mexicano Mexican restaurant, the Italian Pizzería and the Sushi Corner, or for more elevated dinners, diners can opt for Rosato's exquisite Italian cuisine or San Telmo's delicious Argentinian cuisine. Guests seeking fresh ceviche will love the beachside La Cevichería, overlooking crystal blue waters.

Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca | Deluxe King from $230/night

An architectural wonder in one of Mexico's most iconic cities, this hotel seamlessly blends tradition and modernity to create an atmosphere of luxury and exclusivity. The property's 144 rooms are designed with comfort in mind – including plush robes and slippers – and personalized service is readily available from knowledgeable hotel staff. With a prime location on José María Pino Suárez Street in Oaxaca's historic city center, guests are centrally located to an array of popular attractions including Plaza Principal, Mitla archeological site and Hierve el Agua waterfalls. On property, guests can partake in numerous activities such as mezcal or mole tastings, mixology lessons and tours of the hotel's unique architecture, design and artwork inspired by the central valley regions of Oaxaca.

West coast wow: Los Cabos and San Miguel de Allende:

Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa | Deluxe Room from $500/night

The majestic Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa is a place full of inspiration and majesty that will exceed every expectation. Boasting some of the best suites in Los Cabos, spectacular views can be viewed on private terraces or balconies available in every room. This family-friendly property offers impeccable service and access to endless activities such as snorkeling, beach volleyball, yoga, local wine tastings, whale watching and fireside live music. The property's more than ten food and beverage outposts provide extensive culinary options including classic Mexican cuisine, Italian favorites, Asian specialties and much more.

Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende | Deluxe Room from $600/night

Located near the Obraje Dam, this property captures the historical richness and cultural charm of one of the most beautiful locales in Mexico. Guests are invited to explore all the senses including an oasis of peace at the Feel Urban Spa By Live Aqua. Ideal for couples seeking a setting for a romantic evening or to fall in love again, the spa offers eight massage rooms, sauna, steam bath, showers, relaxation areas and an extraordinary pool.

