"Winter is Coming:" Giliberto-Levy High-Yield Real Estate Index (G-L 2) Performance Slumps in Q3-2023

"In a limited survey of October and November office building loans (G-L 1) taken on behalf of an institutional client, there were zero new office building loans." Post this

The Giliberto-Levy High-Yield Real Estate Debt Index, or G-L 2, took a considerable drop in its total return, sliding to 0.92% from the second quarter's 1.99%. Here are a few interesting thoughts about the third quarter's performance:

Loans in the office sector are facing serious challenges. For example, distressed office loans in the G-L 2 were valued at about $0.50 on the dollar on average. Additionally, several loans were written down to zero, bringing to mind the GFC days of 2008-2009. In the language of "Game of Thrones," prepare yourselves, "Winter is Coming."

on the dollar on average. Additionally, several loans were written down to zero, bringing to mind the GFC days of 2008-2009. In the language of "Game of Thrones," prepare yourselves, "Winter is Coming." Some 85% of the G-L 2's principal balance is now floating rate. Interestingly, when the index started in 2010, the fixed/floating relationship ratio was almost reversed. To no one's surprise, as floating rate indices have increased, so has the G-L 2's income return, up at 2.66% from 2.46% in the second quarter. The rolling 12-month total return as of September 30th was 5.95%.

was 5.95%. With regard to commitments, the G-L 2 was, somewhat surprisingly, on a roll with more than $830 million in new commitments, up quite a bit from the second quarter pace. Interestingly, we also saw a similar volume uptick in the G-L 1, our fixed-rate senior loan originations index. Credit events were up materially from 2.69% at the beginning of the second quarter to 3.2% at the end of the third quarter. We have no reason to believe that that trend will be stopping anytime soon.

in new commitments, up quite a bit from the second quarter pace. Interestingly, we also saw a similar volume uptick in the G-L 1, our fixed-rate senior loan originations index. Credit events were up materially from 2.69% at the beginning of the second quarter to 3.2% at the end of the third quarter. We have no reason to believe that that trend will be stopping anytime soon. Office building loans have ranged from extraordinarily light to virtually nonexistent. In fact, in a limited survey of October and November office building loans (G-L 1) taken on behalf of an institutional client, there were zero new office building loans.

If you have questions about the G-L 2 or want more information, please call John Levy at 804-500-9025 or Julia Grant at 804-500-9026.

John Levy is President of John B. Levy & Company, Inc. and was a monthly columnist for Barron's for over 23 years. He may be reached at [email protected] or 804-500-9025. Visit www.jblevyco.com for more information.

Broker-dealer services are provided through Pickwick Capital Partners LLC Member FINRA SIPC

Media Contact

Julia Grant, John B. Levy & Company, Inc., 1 8045009026, [email protected], John B. Levy & Company, Inc.

John Levy, John B. Levy & Company, Inc., 1 8045009025, [email protected], John B. Levy & Company, Inc.

SOURCE John B. Levy & Company, Inc.