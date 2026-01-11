Winter Pest Control in the Pacific Northwest: Expert Advice from Interstate Pest Management

Thought you might be interested in this - Interstate Pest Management just hit 60+ years serving the Pacific Northwest. Happy to chat if you want more info about what's changed (and what hasn't) in pest control over six decades. Luke Interstate Pest Management 3609161015 [email protected]

Battling Winter Pests: Expert Tips from Interstate Pest Management to Protect Pacific Northwest Homes and Businesses

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As temperatures drop across the Pacific Northwest, residents from Portland, OR, to Olympia, WA, know that winter doesn't just bring rain — it brings pests seeking warmth and shelter indoors. According to the experts at Interstate Pest Management, a trusted local name in pest control for over 60 years, winter is one of the most important times for homeowners and businesses to take proactive steps in pest prevention.

Understanding Winter Pests in the Pacific Northwest

The mild, wet winters typical of the Pacific Northwest make the region uniquely susceptible to seasonal pest activity. Common winter pests include:

Rodents such as mice and rats seeking warmth in attics and crawl spaces.

Ants that take advantage of fluctuating indoor and outdoor temperatures.

Spiders, often spotted indoors when outdoor conditions become too harsh.

"Pest problems in our region aren't the same as anywhere else in the country," explains Luke, Marketing Manager at Interstate Pest Management. "Our goal has always been to provide practical, local solutions—because we understand the ecology and the environment right here in our backyard."

Why Winter Pest Control Matters

Winter may seem like a quiet time for insects, but for professionals in pest management, it's one of the busiest seasons. Rodents and other pests can cause serious damage by chewing on electrical wiring, contaminating food, and compromising insulation.

"Once rodents get inside, they can multiply quickly," says Luke. "That's why winter pest inspections are essential. A thorough inspection helps identify early signs of activity before issues turn into full-blown infestations."

For homeowners and businesses in Portland OR, Vancouver WA, Kelso WA, and Olympia WA, it's especially important to schedule regular pest checks to protect structural integrity and ensure health and safety through the colder months.

Integrated and Eco-Friendly Pest Management

Modern pest control has moved beyond reactive treatment. Interstate Pest Management follows an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach — a sustainable, eco-friendly pest control method that combines prevention, monitoring, and targeted treatments.

This approach is especially beneficial for home pest control and business pest control clients who prefer long-term protection over short-term fixes. Techniques include habitat modification, sealing entry points, and using environmentally responsible products that minimize impact on people, pets, and the planet.

Preventing Winter Infestations: Expert Tips

Interstate's pest specialists recommend the following pest prevention steps for homeowners and property managers this season:

Seal entry points — Mice can squeeze through holes smaller than a dime. Regularly check for gaps around doors, windows, and vents.

Eliminate food and water sources — Clean up crumbs, store pet food securely, and fix leaks to make spaces less hospitable to pests.

Inspect crawl spaces and attics — These areas are prime real estate for nesting rodents during cold spells.

Maintain a regular inspection schedule — Routine pest inspection helps detect issues early and reduce costly emergency visits.

By following these steps — and partnering with a local expert — property owners can greatly reduce the likelihood of winter infestations.

Trusted Local Expertise for Over 60 Years

Since 1963, Interstate Pest Management has provided professional local pest control services throughout the Pacific Northwest, with teams based in Portland OR, Vancouver WA, Kelso WA, and Olympia WA. The family-owned company continues to specialize in region-specific pest challenges, from rodent control and ant control to spider control and year-round prevention.

"After 60 years, what sets us apart is our commitment to our neighbors," says Luke. "We're still local, still family-owned, and still doing what we do best — protecting homes and businesses from the pests that actually live here."

Learn More

Interstate Pest Management offers same-day service and expert advice to help protect homes, families, and businesses all year long. For more tips or to schedule a professional inspection, visit www.interstatepest.com or call 360-636-0560.

