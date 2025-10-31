Winter storms and strong winds--protecting property from falling branches and trees

Protect your home from winter storms on California's Central Coast. Golden State Tree Service shares tips for removing hazardous branches and trees before heavy rain and wind cause damage.
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The usually mild California Central Coast weather can give way to pounding rain and howling wind in the winter. The wind breaks branches, and saturated soil lets go of tree roots, and they come crashing down. Flying branches and crashing trees can damage nearby structures and power lines. No one wants a big branch crashing through their roof under any circumstances. It's a smart move to be proactive and remove branches, shrubs, and trees that can cause damage in a storm. The team from Golden State Tree Service has some tips to help prevent storm damage.
The protection measures include:
- Trimming branches that are over roofs and near structures.
- Clear branches away from private power lines on the property.
- Depending on the location of a tree in danger of falling during a storm, either prune the tree or remove it.
- Prune shrubs so they don't blow against a building and damage the paint and siding.
- Remove loose debris that the wind can blow against structures, potentially causing damage.
- Park vehicles in safe shelters or several feet from trees.
- Keep pets inside and make sure livestock have safe places to shelter.
- Fall is the ideal time to stormproof trees. It's also the best time of year to prune trees and prepare them for spring growth. -
Golden State Tree Service serves Arroyo Grande and communities from King City to Santa Maria, including Paso Robles and Atascadero. Considerations for storm-proofing property from wind damage include:
- Branches can snap off in the wind. Depending on the size of the branch and the strength of the wind, it can travel quite a distance from the tree. Most of the time, branches break and fall directly under the tree, especially if they don't break completely away.
- Winds between 30-40 mph can carry small branches for several feet. Winds between 40 to 55+ mph can break large branches and turn them into damaging projectiles.
- Tree health and species are a factor in storm resilience. Old or decaying trees are more likely to lose branches or break in storm winds. Some shallow-rooted trees, like willows, are more likely to be uprooted. Trees growing on slopes and hillsides are more likely to uproot in the event of a mudslide.
- A healthy, flexible tree is generally more resilient than an old or decaying one, which is more likely to shed branches or topple.
Serving local communities since 2007, Golden State Tree Service provides free estimates and is available 24/7 for emergencies. But why wait until an emergency? Owner, Jesus Morales, brought decades of experience and knowledge with him to Golden State Tree Service. He and his team can assess the situation, provide a free detailed estimate, and help prevent serious storm damage to local properties along the coast from Big Sur south, and also provide tree service for Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, and other inland communities.
