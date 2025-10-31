Winter storms and strong winds--protecting property from falling branches and trees

Protect your home from winter storms on California's Central Coast. Golden State Tree Service shares tips for removing hazardous branches and trees before heavy rain and wind cause damage.

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The usually mild California Central Coast weather can give way to pounding rain and howling wind in the winter. The wind breaks branches, and saturated soil lets go of tree roots, and they come crashing down. Flying branches and crashing trees can damage nearby structures and power lines. No one wants a big branch crashing through their roof under any circumstances. It's a smart move to be proactive and remove branches, shrubs, and trees that can cause damage in a storm. The team from Golden State Tree Service has some tips to help prevent storm damage.