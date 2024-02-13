Winter Wellness Summit: A Retreat to Rejuvenate Mind, Body, and Soul at The Resort at Glade Springs

"At Glade Springs, we understand the importance of holistic wellness, especially during the winter months when self-care is paramount," said Jen Lanham, Director of Operations at The Resort at Glade Springs. Post this

"At Glade Springs, we understand the importance of holistic wellness, especially during the winter months when self-care is paramount," said Jen Lanham, Director of Operations at The Resort at Glade Springs. "Our Winter Wellness Summit offers a sanctuary for guests to recalibrate, recharge, and reconnect with themselves in a tranquil and nurturing environment."

Upon arrival, guests are enveloped in the warm embrace of Appalachian hospitality, cocooned within the cozy comforts of The Resort at Glade Springs. Guests are invited to indulge in a variety of rejuvenating spa services at Spa Orange, where skilled therapists will pamper them with treatments tailored to enhance their overall well-being. Whether unwinding with a soothing massage, indulging in a luxurious facial, or taking advantage of one of the spa's many body treatments, guests will emerge feeling refreshed, revitalized, and renewed.

Dates available for the Winter Wellness Summit are taking place February 25 – 28, March 10 – 13, and March 24 – 27. An exclusive 3-night, 4-day package is available in the Inn at $1,300 for single occupancy or $1,050 per person, for double occupancy, inclusive of taxes and resort fee. A full itinerary of the Winter Wellness Package can be found HERE.

Nestled in the heart of picturesque small-town Appalachia, The Resort at Glade Springs offers an assortment of accommodations such as The Inn, featuring modern comforts and captivating views. With a variety of dining choices that highlight locally sourced ingredients and offer expertly prepared culinary creations, those seeking a diverse range of flavors can savor the tastes of West Virginia.

Renowned for its pristine natural surroundings and unrivaled hospitality, The Resort at Glade Springs invites guests to immerse themselves in a myriad of unforgettable moments as a part of their experience at the Winter Wellness Summit. From yoga nidra sessions and guided body meditation to exploring miles of scenic hiking/biking trails and indulging in pampering spa treatments, every moment at the resort is crafted to exceed expectations.

