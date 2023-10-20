Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala for Freelancers and Remote Workers

"Frederick's community of freelancers, entrepreneurs and remote workers is dynamic, interesting and fun. They are a big part of what makes Frederick vibrant and unique." Megan Donovan, Founder + Owner, SHIFT Work + Play. Post this

"At Squadstyle W&W, we believe in the power of community and the joy of coming together. Collaborating with Julia and Megan on the Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala has been such a pleasure, said Hannah King, Owner & Operator of Squadstyle Studio. "As a remote worker, I understand the comfort of working from home. However, I also recognize the importance of getting outside to network, collaborate, and make meaningful connections. Our coworking spaces are here to offer exactly that and I am incredibly excited about the Gala because it gives an opportunity for all remote workers to come together and experience the feeling of togetherness as we kick off the holiday season together."

"This isn't your typical corporate party! Frederick's community of freelancers, entrepreneurs and remote workers is dynamic, interesting and fun. They are a big part of what makes Frederick vibrant and unique. That's who we're throwing this party for and I can't wait to ring in the holiday season honoring and celebrating with them," said Megan Donovan, Founder + Owner, SHIFT Work + Play.

The "Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala", to include food, drinks, music, prizes, and plenty of opportunities to network, will be held on December 14 from 6 - 9 PM at Attaboy Barrel House.

Tickets, some with early bird discounts and perks, may be purchased here.

A raffle will be held to award prizes ranging from two months free at one of the three independent, woman-owned coworking spaces (winner's choice) to gift card packages from a variety of local businesses.

Proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Safe Ride, the flagship program of Frederick's only anti-drunk driving nonprofit organization, The Safe Ride Foundation.

Cowork Frederick Foundation

Founded in 2019, the Cowork Frederick Foundation is the community-supported, non-profit arm of Cowork Frederick. We help Frederick County freelancers, remote workers, and solopreneurs be more successful by creating ways for them to connect, learn, and build better businesses – and lives – together. In so doing, we support a vital part of a healthy, growing, fluid, free-market economy.

SHIFT Work + Play

SHIFT Work + Play is a family-friendly coworking space open to all but designed with extra amenities to support parents and caregivers. Conveniently located adjacent to downtown Frederick, they offer quiet workspaces for adults, staffed play sessions for kids, onsite parking and a range of family-friendly amenities and events.

Squadstyle Work & Wellness

Squadstyle Work & Wellness (formerly SL Studio) is a coworking space for entrepreneurs & healthy humans who prioritize wellness and personal development. Squadstyle "make[s] work-life balance accessible & convenient," describing themselves as "your workspace, gym, & social club. Because life is so much more than what you do for work."

Safe Ride Foundation

SOS Safe Ride is the flagship program of Frederick's only anti-drunk driving nonprofit organization. The Safe Ride Foundation is Frederick County's only 501(c)3 nonprofit organization taking a stance against driving while intoxicated. They seek to implement and replicate programs that will not only provide our public with education on the dangers of intoxicated driving, but also a faithful and reliable alternative to those dangers, and a haven of support for victims as well as the families of victims. Help support their efforts here.

Media Contact

Megan Donovan, SHIFT Work + Play, 2406511193, [email protected], www.shiftworkandplay.com

