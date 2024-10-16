Wintrust Community Banks Celebrate Achievements of 35 Chicagoland Latinx Leaders in Third Annual Event During Hispanic Heritage Month

"Wintrust's mission is always to help and support local business owners and leaders in their contributions to make communities better places. We are thrilled to sponsor this award program once again to elevate these leaders." Post this

The winners were the following: Vicente Del Real, Bryan Prado, Jaime Ochoa, Juan Carlos Perez, Guadalupe Ortiz, Estefanía Roa, Miriam Graham, Adriana Gonzalez, Diana J. Guerrero, Sergio Perez, Luis Fuentes, Terry Skriba, Marc Menendez, Rudolph Juarez, Gustavo Vidal, Rafael Villagomez, Cindy Cruz, Yolanda Zuno, Edwin Martinez, Isaias Solis, Alicia Gutierrez, Ilda Rodriguez, Claudia E. Freed, Chef Lupita Romero, Nuevo Leon Restaurant, Bernabe Cabral, Diana Viveros, Samantha Martinez, Alondra Guevara, Salvador Plascencia, Lorenzo Fiol, Carlos Palacios, Francisco Lopez, Vanessa Jimenez Nava and William Gordillo.

"As we are in Hispanic Heritage Month, it is an honor to elevate and share the stories of these Latinx community leaders," said Fig Factor Media CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz. "We need to celebrate the fabric which brings us together as a community."

Yaneth Medina, president of Elgin at St. Charles Bank & Trust, a Wintrust Community Bank, was excited to honors achievements of this year's class of winners.

"Bringing this event back for the third year gives us at Wintrust a lot of joy and excitement to recognize community leaders who are making a difference in our communities," Medina said. "Wintrust's mission is always to help and support local business owners and leaders in their contributions to make communities better places. We are thrilled to sponsor this award program once again to elevate these leaders."

Friends and family members enjoyed the evening with refreshments and catching up with nominated leaders such as Samantha Martinez of Joliet. Described as a true connector to her community, Martinez kept residents informed through her local radio show. Currently she is the outreach coordinator for the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association and is a board member for both The Spanish Community Center and the Hispanic Coalition of Will County. She is also a co-founder of the "Infórmate Joliet" Facebook group that has 6,700 members.

"Being recognized as a Latinx Community Award Winner is an honor that reflects our communities resilience and dedication," Martinez said. "Celebrating our leaders is vital because it highlights our contributions inspires the next generation and ensures our voices are seen and heard."

The event was made possible thanks to the following bank sponsors:

St. Charles Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

& Trust Company, N.A. Northbrook Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Wintrust Bank Chicago, N.A.

Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Wheaton Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Old Plank Trail Community Bank, N.A.

Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

Village Bank & Trust Company, N.A.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.

About Wintrust Banks:

Wintrust is a financial services company based in Rosemont, Illinois. In 1991, Wintrust's founders set up shop in a northern Chicago suburb with a simple goal: to provide an alternative to the big banks. Now, more than 30 years and 175 locations later, we've stayed true to that original mission.

Through our multiple companies and divisions, we provide traditional community banking and commercial banking services, wealth management solutions, commercial and life insurance premium financing, mortgage origination, and more. We offer community-oriented personal and business banking services to customers in the greater Chicagoland area, northwest Indiana, southern Wisconsin, and Florida through more than 175 community bank locations.

Our banks go above and beyond banking solutions to be real assets to the communities we serve. We host financial education courses, hold community events, and throw neighborhood cookouts. And, we believe in supporting our local communities by sitting on local boards, getting involved with local organizations, and sponsoring local events.

We were created to be the alternative to our big bank competitors. That means, no matter which of our banks, companies, or divisions you engage with, our customers and clients come first. We offer the resources and tools of a large company with the personal attention and customer focus you expect from a local, smaller establishment. For more information, visit https://www.wintrust.com/.

