Wipro and Lineaje Collaborate to Boost Enterprise Software Supply Chain Security

Wipro and Lineaje collaborate to help enterprises secure the open-source components within their software applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wipro (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company and Lineaje, today announced a collaboration to help enterprises secure the open-source components within their software applications. Recently, Wipro's corporate investment arm -- Wipro Ventures invested in Lineaje, a US based software supply chain security company.

Wipro will leverage Lineaje's Open-Source Manager and SBOM360 Hub to empower enterprises with a comprehensive service to continuously identify and neutralize critical open-source vulnerabilities within software they source, build, and use. This offering is built upon Lineaje's advanced capabilities to meticulously analyze software components, expose each component's known and hidden dependencies, and assess the vulnerabilities and risks within each component. This granular visibility allows for the verification of the entire supply chain's authenticity, proactive elimination of vulnerabilities at their source, and detection and remediation of potential compromises in the software supply chain.

"Supply chain attacks often target services from third-party vendors and open-source software inside a company's technology stack. Bringing together Lineaje's AI-driven capabilities and Wipro's deep understanding of risk and compliance landscape, we reaffirm our commitment to secure the modern enterprise and the lifecycle of modern software development." said Nikos Anerousis, Vice President, Engineering Edge, Wipro Limited.

"For organizations that care about the risk their critical software creates for their business and their customers, proactively managing that risk is essential," said Javed Hasan, CEO, Lineaje. "Lineaje was born to discover, manage, and secure software, no matter where it's built. We're incredibly excited to partner with Wipro to further advance this mission and provide even greater value to our customers, " he added.

This collaboration with Wipro not only validates Lineaje's innovative approach but also expands its reach and resources to further revolutionize software supply chain security. Wipro and Lineaje's joint offerings will help enterprise customers centralize their software supply chain risk management and address critical vulnerabilities identified with the Lineaje platform.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at http://www.wipro.com.

About Lineaje

Lineaje provides Continuous Software Supply Chain Security Management to companies that build or use software. Destructive supply chain attacks, undetectable by existing cybersecurity tools, are growing rapidly, impacting thousands of companies through a single compromise. Lineaje secures companies from these attacks. Lineaje SBOM360 allows companies to centrally manage their entire software supply chain, which consists of applications they build or buy, thereby allowing them to govern SBOMs at an enterprise-wide level. SBOM360 also enables compliance with US Executive order 14028 and other international regulations that control the procurement of third-party software by federal agencies, defense departments and other government organizations.

Does your organization know 'what's in its software?' Find out at https://www.lineaje.com

