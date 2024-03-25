WiQo® expands its reach in the US with strategic acquisition of Boston-based Love Beauty Pro & Medical

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WiQo® launched its subsidiary WiQo US, Inc.® in Boston, Massachusetts, driving forward its expansion and enhancing brand recognition in the rapidly growing sector of aesthetic medicine within the largest global market.

As an Italian pioneer in the field of non-invasive aesthetic medicine known worldwide for PRX Derm Perfexion (formerly PRX-T33), WiQo has acquired Love Beauty Pro & Medical, a leading national sales, marketing, distribution, and training company based in Woburn and Billerica, MA to enhance the US presence of its globally patent-protected hero product PRX Derm Perfexion (formerly PRX-T33).

The acquisition of Love Beauty Pro & Medical, the exclusive, and long-time distributor for WiQo products in the US, is a strategic move along the value chain. This step aims to bring WiQo closer to the US market, address specific needs more efficiently, and implement localized strategies to capture a larger market share. This acquisition will not only increase WiQo's market presence but also enhance and elevate its reputation in the nation.

"We felt this acquisition was essential to WiQo's global expansion" affirms Cristian Dufeu, CEO of WiQo "and strategic to secure PRX Derm Perfexion as the world's original needle-free chemical biostimulation treatment for skin rejuvenation combining 33% Trichloroacetic Acid with Hydrogen Peroxide in a globally patented technology".

The move to acquire Love Beauty Pro & Medical first started with the involvement of Archimed, a global private equity healthcare specialist who has backed WiQo since January 2023, to accelerate the brand's expansion in the US and the company knowledge and expertise through education and training programs, financially supporting new projects and strategic investments.

"The combination of Love Beauty Pro & Medical's network with our corporate market insight will help engage with customers who desire a closer connection with the brand and deepen their positive experience," says Cristian Dufeu.

"On behalf of the Love Beauty Pro & Medical team in Boston, we are thrilled to have completed this transaction with WiQo and Archimed," added Amy Aarons, Founder of Love Beauty Pro & Medical. "The combination of Love Beauty Pro & Medical's all-star team of industry experts and innovative sales strategies combined with WiQo's leadership position in the aesthetics market will undoubtedly expand the reach and optimize our ability to bring success and increased revenue to our providers and maximum results for their patients."

WiQo is also thrilled to announce the appointment of Regis Haberkorn as CEO of WiQo US, effective March 1, 2024. Regis Haberkorn is an accomplished and visionary leader, who brings a wealth of experience to WiQo US. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the field of Aesthetic Medicine, Haberkorn is poised to lead WiQo US into a new era of success.

"We know the new WiQo US management team will only add to the reputation Love Beauty Pro & Medical has been known for of delivering exclusive best-in-class products with unparalleled advanced clinical training and practice development support, bringing the organization to new heights," added Amy Aarons.

Dufeu concludes, "Today marks a significant day for all of us at WiQo, ensuring our position as a highly competitive global company. WiQo now spans across continents and oceans, and we embrace a larger collective identity. We welcome the new talent joining WiQo and eagerly anticipate the great accomplishments we will achieve together."

About WiQo®

Founded in Italy in 1994, WiQo is an innovative aesthetic medicine company with an exclusive focus on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of non-invasive and non-surgical skin health medical devices and with scientifically validated efficacy and safety. The company's core products include PRX Derm Perfexion (formerly PRX-T33), a next-generation skin treatment based on TCA and hydrogen peroxide and WiQo One, a chemical biostimulator based on TCA salts to meet rigorous APAC market regulations.

PRX Derm Perfexion is a revolutionary 20-minute in-office aesthetics treatment administered by a licensed skincare professional with immediate and long-lasting results for patients' skin revitalization with no needles, no discomfort, and no downtime. As a market disrupter in today's advanced medical aesthetics arena, PRX Derm Perfexion is safe for use all year round, and safe for all skin types and ethnicities. Designed to stimulate collagen production with a mechanism of action in a category completely all its own, PRX Derm Perfexion is one of the fastest-growing new treatments in the US aesthetics market.

Healthcare focused investment firm ARCHIMED acquired in 2023 fast-growing WiQo in order to accelerate its expansion organically and through acquisitions. In partnership with the founder and management, ARCHIMED aims to build a major brand in aesthetic medicine, building on the existing category leadership."

About Love Beauty Pro & Medical

Boston-based Love Beauty Pro & Medical was founded 7 years ago by Amy Aarons with the goal in mind to bring innovative, results-oriented products to the US aesthetics market. With gaining nationally recognized sales, marketing, distribution, and clinical training across all major US markets, along with thousands of happy customers, it's safe to say this goal has been achieved. As a team of innovators, Love Beauty Pro & Medical has been committed to the success of its partner medical aesthetics providers and practices. The company has come to be known for bringing best-in-class devices and products to market through relationships with customers including Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons, Cosmetic Physicians, Medical Spas, Skincare Clinics, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Nurses, and Aestheticians.

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Singapore, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Healthcare IT, In Vitro Diagnostics, Life Science Tools & Biologic Services, MedTech, and Pharma Services. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €8 billion across its various funds, including the largest Healthcare-only Private Equity fund (MED Platform II). Since its inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. www.archimed.group

