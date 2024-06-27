Wireless 20/20 AI-based Utility Pole Detection Tool Revolutionizes Fiber Network Deployment Cost Estimating

Wireless 20/20, LLC (https://www.wireless2020.com), developer of the industry-leading WiROI™ broadband geospatial and business case analysis software, today announced the launch of their new groundbreaking Utility Pole Detection Tool that can identify the existence of utility poles across the USA using AI technology with terrestrial and satellite imagery. As broadband service providers prepare to submit their designs and applications for BEAD grants, knowing the cost to build fiber networks is one of the most critical aspects that impacts the CapEx of a project.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless 20/20, LLC (https://www.wireless2020.com), developer of the industry-leading WiROI™ broadband geospatial and business case analysis software, today announced the launch of their new groundbreaking Utility Pole Detection Tool that can identify the existence of utility poles across the USA using AI technology with terrestrial and satellite imagery.

As broadband service providers prepare to submit their designs and applications for BEAD grants, knowing the cost to build fiber networks is one of the most critical aspects that impacts the CapEx of a project and, consequently, the amount of subsidy needed to build fiber to underserved communities.

Understanding whether utility poles exist along target fiber route network designs is crucial for service providers. The cost of deploying fiber networks significantly depends on the presence of utility poles. If utility poles are absent, providers must either bury underground conduits and fiber cables or install new utility poles, depending on the area. The cost of aerial fiber installation on existing utility poles is typically much lower than burying cables underground, with a cost difference ranging from at least 2X to sometimes up to 4X.

"We are excited to leverage Wireless 20/20's service in our preparation for the BEAD grants. The new Utility Pole Detection Tool is crucial in providing accurate cost estimates for our fiber build plans," said Fred Maldonado, VP - Regulatory Broadband & Community Relations, at Astound Broadband.

"Our new Utility Pole Detection Tool is a game-changer for broadband service providers. By accurately identifying the existence of utility poles, service providers can make better decisions about their network designs and cost estimates," said Fred Campbell, Principal Analyst at Wireless 20/20. "This tool will be especially valuable as providers gear up for BEAD grants, ensuring they have precise cost estimates to support their applications."

The Utility Pole Detection Tool is part of the Wireless 20/20 WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform that simplifies broadband data discovery for broadband service providers. Having a spreadsheet-like interface, the WiROI™ db Platform allows users to easily identify grant-eligible dwellings lacking adequate service in targeted expansion areas. It achieves this by utilizing precise location data, advanced AI algorithms, and roadmap information from the U.S. Census Bureau. The WiROI™ db Platform assists bidders in evaluating the Return on Investment (ROI) associated with deploying both fiber and wireless networks. Additionally, it aids in the preparation of bid packages to meet the eligibility criteria for subsidy grants offered through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

"Our clients have successfully secured more than $1 billion in broadband funding throughout North America by leveraging our WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform and associated services," said Haig Sarkissian, Principal Consultant at Wireless 20/20. "With our new Utility Pole Detection software, we are prepared to accelerate the volume of accurate BEAD applications for our clients."

A video of WiROI™ db is available at: https://www.wireless2020.com/pr-news-events/videos/236-wiroi-db-2-1-intro. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.wireless2020.com or call 1-408-884-1561.

About Wireless 20/20, LLC

Wireless 20/20 is a leading provider of consulting services and software tools for the broadband and telecommunications industry. Our innovative solutions help service providers optimize network design, reduce costs, and improve performance. Wireless 20/20 has helped over 180 broadband operators worldwide build business cases, analyze market opportunities, complete technology and vendor selections, and develop network rollout strategies. The principals have been engaged in the broadband wireless industry since its inception and have a thorough understanding of the technical, business, and product issues surrounding the development of wireless devices, equipment, networks, and services. For more information and to schedule a private demonstration of the Wireless 20/20 WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform, please visit https://www.wireless2020.com.

