Wireless 20/20 Announces New WiROI™ RF Design Tool and RF Planning Services for Tarana CBRS and 6 GHz ngFWA Networks

Wireless 20/20, LLC, a leading broadband consulting firm and developer of the WiROI™ Broadband Networks Business Case Analysis Tool, today announced the launch of its new WiROI™ RF Design Tool and RF Planning and Design Services to support operators deploying next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) networks using Tarana's CBRS and 6 GHz solutions.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless 20/20, LLC, (https://www.wireless2020.com) a leading broadband consulting firm and developer of the WiROI™ Broadband Networks Business Case Analysis Tool, today announced the launch of its new WiROI™ RF Design Tool and RF Planning and Design Services to support operators deploying next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) networks using Tarana's CBRS and 6 GHz solutions.

The new WiROI™ RF Design Tool is comprehensive, cloud-based RF planning and design software that enables operators, engineers, and consultants to rapidly design, visualize, and optimize advanced ngFWA networks. Developed by Wireless 20/20, this innovative software integrates coverage, capacity, and interference modeling with a simple, intuitive interface, allowing users to generate accurate, carrier-grade RF designs in minutes.

"The WiROI™ RF Design Tool combines the speed and simplicity that today's broadband operators need with the analytical depth required by ISPs to deliver high-quality RF designs at scale," said Haig Sarkissian, Managing Partner of Wireless 20/20. "As operators face the challenge of completing a large number of designs in a short time, our software and services enable them to augment their teams and accelerate delivery of large-scale projects with precision and confidence."

Wireless 20/20's RF Planning Services team is available to work with and provide comprehensive RF designs for broadband operators pursuing BEAD and other federal and state broadband funding programs. The new WiROI™ RF Design Tool helps streamline the planning process by producing detailed coverage maps, tower-siting analyses, and link-budget reports while optimizing network performance and minimizing capital expenditures.

Key features and benefits of the WiROI™ RF Design Tool are:

Fast, automated RF design generation for Tarana's CBRS and 6 GHz ngFWA networks

Intuitive, browser-based interface for simplified collaboration

Integrated GIS mapping, coverage visualization, and tower optimization

Accurate propagation modeling for urban and rural environments

Seamless integration with Wireless 20/20's WiROI™ Business Case Analysis Tools

Live demonstrations of the WiROI™ RF Design Tool and its associated services will be presented by Berge Ayvazian, Partner at Wireless 20/20, on November 17 at the Broadband Nation Expo in Orlando, Florida. A short demo video and additional information are available at: https://wiroi.com/landing/rf-design.

About Wireless 20/20, LLC

Wireless 20/20, LLC has been a leader in broadband consulting and network analysis for more than 20 years. The company has developed the industry-leading WiROI™ Business Case Analysis Tool used by operators, vendors, and investors worldwide to evaluate broadband technologies and business models. Wireless 20/20 has helped more than 200 broadband operators, municipalities, and vendors worldwide to design, evaluate, and optimize wireless and fiber networks. For more information, please visit https://www.wireless2020.com.

Media Contact

Robin Bestel, Wireless 20/20, LLC, 1 610-428-5845, [email protected], www.wireless2020.com

SOURCE Wireless 20/20, LLC