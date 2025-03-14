Wireless 20/20 Enhances WiROI db to Optimize Fiber, Satellite, and Fixed Wireless Broadband Deployments for BEAD Grants

Wireless 20/20, a leading consulting firm in fiber and wireless broadband markets, has announced a groundbreaking new feature in its WiROI(R) db Geospatial SaaS Platform. This advanced capability is designed to enhance broadband network planning by enabling operators to strategically deploy Fiber, Fixed Wireless, and Satellite technologies. This feature helps to optimize network designs by automatically determining the most cost-effective solutions for connecting all Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Grant Eligible Locations.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless 20/20 (www.wireless2020.com), a leading consulting firm in fiber and wireless broadband markets, has announced a groundbreaking new feature in its WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform. This advanced capability is designed to enhance broadband network planning by enabling operators to strategically deploy Fiber, Fixed Wireless, and Satellite technologies. This feature helps to optimize network designs by automatically determining the most cost-effective solutions for connecting all Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Grant Eligible Locations.

The new WiROI db Platform feature simplifies the complex process of broadband network design, allowing operators to quickly and efficiently evaluate the best technology mix—whether fiber, fixed wireless, or satellite—to serve unserved and underserved communities. The feature addresses a key challenge in broadband deployment—identifying and categorizing "Leaf Nodes", which are the homes located more than a mile from the nearest other BEAD grant-eligible location along a fiber route. The significance of identifying these "Leaf Nodes" lies in the high cost associated with extending fiber networks to serve a single remote home, often making fiber deployment financially unfeasible.

By leveraging the latest enhancements in the WiROI db Platform, broadband operators can now:

Design an Optimized Fiber Network to connect all BEAD Grant Eligible Locations efficiently and establish a foundational broadband infrastructure.

Analyze the Fiber Network Design to identify Leaf Nodes—remote locations where extending fiber may be cost-prohibitive.

Determine the Best Alternative Technologies by assessing which BEAD-eligible locations would be more effectively served using Fixed Wireless or Satellite technology, ensuring cost efficiency and broader coverage.

Customize Satellite Leaf Node Identification, allowing operators to determine eligibility based on distance or deployment costs.

Recognize Aggregations of Nodes that may be better served with Fixed Wireless solutions, enhancing overall network efficiency and performance.

Wireless 20/20 has also developed custom geospatial maps for Tarana Wireless, enabling the identification of optimal service areas for Tarana's next-generation fixed wireless technology. Their solutions deliver fiber-class performance at a fraction of the cost and deployment time compared to traditional aerial or trenched fiber installations. By leveraging this technology, digital-divide programs can expand their reach to significantly more unserved and underserved households much sooner

"With the latest enhancements to WiROI db, Wireless 20/20 is providing broadband operators with an invaluable tool to analyze and optimize their BEAD grant applications," said Haig Sarkissian, Principal Consultant at Wireless 20/20. "Our software empowers operators to make data-driven decisions that balance cost-effectiveness with service quality, ensuring that every BEAD grant-eligible location will be served by the most suitable technology."

By integrating this feature, Wireless 20/20 continues to support broadband operators in achieving sustainable and scalable network expansion. For more information about Wireless 20/20 and the WiROI db Geospatial SaaS Platform, visit www.wireless2020.com.

About Wireless 20/20, LLC

Wireless 20/20 is a consulting firm focused on fiber and wireless broadband markets. Wireless 20/20 has helped over 180 broadband operators worldwide build business cases, analyze market opportunities, complete technology and vendor selections, and develop network rollout strategies. Wireless 20/20 is the developer of the WiROI business case analysis tools, WiROI™ db Geospatial SaaS Platform, and ChatGIS, the interactive AI-powered US Broadband Discovery platform.

Media Contact

ROBIN BESTEL, Wireless 20/20, 1 610-428-5845, [email protected], www.wireless2020.com

SOURCE Wireless 20/20